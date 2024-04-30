Best Case and Worst Case for Houston Texans Rookies in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The Houston Texans came away with nine players, four of whom were taken in the first 123 picks, and the final five picks taken in between the 188th and 257th picks overall. With no first round pick, the Texans really don't have any player who comes in anointed as a de facto starter, and that's fine. This team is suddenly much deeper than it's been in years.With that in mind, let's take a look at each of the nine drafted rookies, give you a brief thumbnail sketch on each, and give each one a "best case" and "worst case" scenario for his rookie year. Here we go:Lassiter is a "DeMeco Ryans" kind of player — fierce, competitive, loves to hit. His 40-yard-dash time is probably what dropped him into the second round, but Lassiter is a very solid pick.This pick was a bit of a surprise, as offensive tackle is not a major need for the Texans, but clearly the Texans were going "best player available" here. If Fisher stayed in school one more season, he'd have likely been a first round pick in 2025.Bullock is a former cornerback, who converted into a safety at USC. He still has some of his cornerback traits, both good and bad. The good? He has outstanding coverage and ball skills. The bad? He seems somewhat allergic to tackling.This seemed to be Nick Caserio's favorite pick of the draft, as he twice used the word "elite" to describe Stover's traits when discussing him in the post draft press conference. Stover has only played tight end for two seasons, so there is a lot of upside here.Hill is a converted safety, who has good speed, and could see time on special teams. He's been compared to Christian Harris, a current Texan who also converted to linebacker from safety.Jordan was a productive back at Louisville. He is a little older, as he will be 25 when the season begins, but the battle between Jordan and Dameon Pierce for backup running back reps should be interesting.Another older player, Byrd is 24 years old, married, with two kids, which probably makes him more mature than the entire team and half the coaching staff. Byrd provides depth at a position of strength for the Texans.Harris was an all-SEC performer at Auburn, and is very stout at the point of attack. He'll look to slide into the rotation on the defensive front interior.Henderson was an all-Big Ten performer at Michigan, having started 10 games at left tackle for the defending national champions.