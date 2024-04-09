Five Astros Trying to Change the Narrative Early in the Season

As difficult a start as it has been for the Astros in 2024, there are legitimate reasons to believe the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train. In addition to the fact that they have faced multiple playoff contending teams and have yet to see Justin Verlander pitch outside of Sugar Land, it's early. The Astros are not a team that does April well.
As was pointed out by StatMuse just a week ago, the entire franchise has a losing record in the month dating back to 1965. Now, by all measures this has been a particularly bad run to open a season, but there have been real bright spots, especially from these five players who are working to change the perception people have of them.
Jeremy Peña
.325/.357/.500/.857
Key Stat: 2 Home Runs
The discussion of Peña's changed swing mechanics reached a pretty ridiculous level during Spring Training. After a rookie season with 20 home runs and MVPs in the postseason and World Series, a lot was expected of the Astros shortstop in 2023. While his numbers across the board were roughly the same, his home run and doubles numbers dipped significantly, the product of a launch angle greatly reduced. In 2024, he re-tooled his swing and we are seeing far more line drives early this year. He also has two home runs. His last dinger prior to 2024 was last July.
Seth Martinez
Key Stat: 0.900 WHIP
An ERA of zero through seven innings is great, but allowing just three hits and a walk in that same span is incredible. His WHIP is a ridiculous 0.571. Martinez was stellar throughout Spring Training and it has carried over into the season including his scoreless three-and-two-thirds innings Monday night in a win over the Rangers. He was always someone the Astros believed could have an impact, but he wasn't able to stick on the major league club. Now, he is leading the bullpen. With key losses in the 'pen over the winter, Martinez stepping up and becoming a steady reliever could not have come at a better time.
.250/.318/.550/.868
Key Stat: .868 OPS
No one questioned Meyers' defensive abilities in center field until last year when his surgically repaired shoulder caused fans to wonder if he would even make the roster. It came as some surprise when he was declared the team's starting center fielder this spring despite good arguments to be made that he was not the best option there even among some of the team's prospects.
But Meyers put together a solid spring and already has two homers with a plus-.800 OPS. The reality is that Meyers won't be a "full time" starter anyway. When Yordan Alvarez plays in left (as happened Monday night), he will often be replaced by Mauricio Dubon or Chas McCormick, who can slide over from left. But he has shown enough already at the plate and has clearly bounced back defensively that he is a legitimate option in the team's outfield rotation.
Rafael Montero
Key Stat: 0.857 WHIP
Is Montero back? After getting a huge three-year contract prior to last season, there was a point in 2023 when many wondered if Montero should be waived. He was genuinely that bad. Later in the season, however, he righted the ship and began to regain his form. Fortunately, that has continued into this season. He has only given up one run — a solo home run in his first outing against the Yankees — and is currently sporting a 1.93 ERA in four-and-two-thirds innings pitched over five games. He has not allowed a hit since that solo shot against the Yanks. If he is back to 2022 levels of play, he could be a huge difference in the bullpen.
Ronel Blanco
Key Stat: 1 No Hitter
Blanco was named AL Player of the Week after one of the most stunning starts to a season by any pitcher ever and certainly the most unexpected. After no hitting the Blue Jays, he came back with five hitless innings against the Rangers. Those 14 straight no-hit innings were the most for any pitcher since 1961.
Considering the 30-year-old had only made eight starts in his career and was pressed into duty with the injury to Justin Verlander, it feels like a mammoth undersell to even use the word unexpected. Blanco has now legitimately played his way into a potential starting role, something virtually no one would have thought this spring when most just hoped he would be good enough to fill middle relief.