Framber Valdez to Miss Start with Elbow Soreness

It is possible that 2024 becomes the year of the serious pitcher injury. Let's hope the list of players that already includes Spencer Strider (Braves), Shane Bieber (Guardians) and Jonathan Loaisiga (Yankees) does not suddenly add Astros starter Framber Valdez.



On Monday ahead of Valdez' scheduled start in Arlington against the Rangers, the Astros announced he would be replaced by minor leaguer Blair Henley, who will make his major league debut against the Rangers.



Both manager Joe Espada and GM Dana Brown said Valdez felt the soreness in his pitching arm while playing catch over the weekend. The pain had not subsided by Monday morning, so he was scratched and sent back to Houston for additional testing. They told reporters Monday afternoon that they did not place him on the IL because they believe he could return sooner rather than later.



This comes on the heels of an early-season raft of serious injuries to some of the league's best pitchers. After his rehab start at Sugar Land on Sunday, Justin Verlander, who started the season on the IL with shoulder soreness that caused him to start Spring Training late, spent five minutes discussing the problem calling it a "pandemic."



It's gotten bad enough that Major League Baseball is looking at the data and planning a task force to address concerns ranging from the pitch clock — something the Major League Baseball Players' Association believes is a serious issue — to the race to increase pitch velocity and spin rate that could be exacerbating existing problems. Other pitchers have brought up the slickness of the baseball that causes them to grip down harder when making pitches.



Whatever the cause, baseball is certainly feeling it early in the season. The Astros are still waiting on the return of Jose Urquidy, who is trying to return from a right forearm injury suffered in Spring Training and Luis Garcia is on pace to be back with the team sometime in the middle of 2024 after having surgery to repair his throwing elbow hurt early in the 2023 season.



The Astros do have a lot of starting pitchers, or at least starters with starting experience, on the roster including Brandon Bielak and the surprising Ronel Blanco. Verlander should return within about 10 days as well.



But Valdez remains one of the team's best pitchers. Any lost time would be a huge blow to the Astros postseason hopes.