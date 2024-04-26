NFL Draft 2024: Four Names for Texans Fans to Watch on Day 2

There is no specific place in the NFL Draft where titles are necessarily won or lost. Being generally consistent throughout all levels and days of the annual selection fest is probably a common theme among successful teams.Former Texans GM Rick Smith kept his job for many years by largely crushing it in Round 1, and being mediocre in every other round, particularly the second and third rounds. Current Texans GM Nick Caserio has made four first round picks, and three of them look to be dynamite, as of right now. (Kenyon Green, not so much.) However, where Caserio has differentiated himself has been with some of his finds in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft.Caserio has selected seven players in those two rounds over the course of three drafts, and he has secured four sure fire starters (Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris, and Tank Dell), another likely starter (Juice Scruggs), and two backups (John Metchie, Davis Mills). That is very solid general managing right there.Tonight, the Texans take another swing at Day 2, and they do so with far fewer needs than in previous off-seasons. Here are four names that are intriguing on my personal big board:Cooper is a very athletic linebacker, something DeMeco Ryans knows a little something about. His physical traits are pretty high level, with really good speed and change fo direction. Cooper had pretty good coverage grades last year at A&M, as well, an area where current Texans linebackers have struggled. With Christian Harris and Azeez Al Shaair in the fold, linebacker isn't a huge need, but the Aggie would certainly round out a nice trio for the Texans.The Texans absolutely have needs on the interior of the defensive line, and Fiske's draft stock should have falling right in the range where the Texans will be picking. Fiske is not the bulkiest guy in the world, and his arms are a little on the short side, but he has a constantly revving motor, and he was super productive in his time at Florida State. He'd be in the interior defensive line rotation right away for DeMeco Ryans.DeMeco Ryans said he likes his receivers to have one trait, above all others — get open. Ryans is not caught up in measuring height, weight, or speed as the gospel, although McConkey has plenty of speed. Not so much height and weight, but who cares? McConkey is an explosive player with the ball in his hands, and in Bobby Slowik's offense, he could have a Tank Dell-like role, to go alongside Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and, yes, Tank Dell! With Diggs and Collins only under contract for another season apiece, the Texans cannot ignore this crop of receivers.The Texans have shored up their running game this off-season with the trade for Joe Mixon, but they need more. Nobody is sure exactly what Dameon Pierce represents these days. He looked lost in Slowik's offense and was benched by year's end in 2023. That said, Pierce is currently the first backup to Mixon. I think the Texans will draft a running back, and Corum was among the most productive backs in America last season for Michigan. He doesn't wow you with next level physical traits, but he's highly productive and instinctual.