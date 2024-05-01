Summary of NFL Draft Report Cards for Houston Texans

We’re just focused on improvement and the work. So it's kind of like the draft. We go through the weekend, we're going to have on Monday, right, or Sunday afternoon, draft grades. It's the most ridiculous concept that I've ever heard of. The players haven't even been in the building yet and we're making an assessment about their performance. It's the same thing in the off-season. Nothing is won in the off-season. It's all on paper, all chatter. It's fun for you guys I'm sure to talk about, but our focus is in the building on the things we can control, which is the work and just continuing to improve.

For a team without a first-round pick, Houston had a nice Friday. It filled a void at cornerback with Kamari Lassiter (42), who might have been a first-rounder if he was a little faster.... Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (59) had a chance to be a first-rounder in 2025 if he had returned to Notre Dame... The Texans used their extra fourth-rounder to move up in Round 3 to take safety Calen Bullock (78), who had nine interceptions in college and who can play as a center fielder in the NFL. Houston ranked 29th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) last season, so this fits a need area. Tight end Cade Stover (123) made my favorites list; he has flown under the radar but has soft hands and can find open spots in coverage. Houston GM Nick Caserio pulled off a solid, if unspectacular, class for what he had to work with this weekend.

Houston built on the momentum from last season’s playoff run with a strong 2024 draft plan. The pre-draft trade with Minnesota to move out of the No. 23 overall slot — and out of Round 1 entirely — netted the Texans a 2025 second-rounder and didn’t prevent them from addressing a roster sore spot with Lassiter. The Texans used their original second-round pick on Fisher, who still needs more polish to his game. Time will tell whether Bullock was the right pick over the numerous other safeties still on the board. Stover was an excellent choice in Round 4.

After spending lavishly in free agency and then adding star receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Buffalo, the Texans prioritized their secondary in the first three rounds. Houston nabbed both Lassiter and Bullock, adding them to a group already boasting Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre. Fisher is also an intriguing pick, with Tytus Howard perhaps ready to move inside.

After having a great draft last year, I didn't love this year's version. They didn't have a first-round pick — traded to Minnesota — and then they picked a tackle in Blake Fisher (who won't start) and two secondary players who probably won't start with their next two picks. Hard to doubt Nick Cesario after last year, but I will for this draft.

The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick, but they still grabbed a few quality players, including a starting nickel corner and developmental offensive tackle. Their first four picks have a chance to be immediate contributors, which is all you can ask for without a pick on the first day. It’s not the sexy draft that the Texans had last year when they nabbed C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., but it’s a draft that will help strengthen the team's foundation.



Lassiter is a savvy cornerback who started on the outside in each of the last two seasons for Georgia, grading out in the 68th percentile in PFF coverage grade since 2022.... Notre Dame‘s Blake Fisher is a sturdy right tackle who provides the Texans some depth up front. He’s not flashy, but he has proven to be consistent.... A versatile and athletic safety prospect out of USC, Bullock has the range to be a difference-maker on the back end...Houston adds a quality receiving threat at tight end in Stover. Since 2022, his 982 receiving yards and 45 first downs led all Big Ten tight ends. He also produced a fantastic 138.2 passer rating when targeted this past season.

If there is one thing that Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio despises, it's draft grades. It's reports cards on how well a team assembled its next crop of rookies, before the players have even figured out where their lockers are. Caserio said as much at his pre-draft press conference back on April 18:I put those two excerpts in bold font above for good reason. The first blurb clearly expresses Caserio's utter disdain for report cards about drafts that are generated hours after the draft is over, and more importantly, months before a player even dons a uniform in a real game.The second bolded blurb is from Caserio acknowledging the fact that report cards are indeed fun for people in my industry — the nugget chasing, narrative forming, slam bang world of talk radio (mixed in with fivestory posts a week!). Yeah, you're damn right it's fun, Caserio!So with the fun vibes flowing, let's see how the Houston Texans draft class graded out in the eyes of six prominent NFL Draft experts and outlets. And at the end, we will tell Nick Caserio what exactly his Grade Point Average was for this draft. Here we go:Kiper says:Reuter says:Verderame says:Prisco says:McDonald says:Sikkema says:Congrats, Nick! You have a B average! You can keep your scholarship!