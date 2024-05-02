Rockets 2023-24 Report Card: Four Thoughts On What's Next for This Team

The 2023-24 season for the Houston Rockets was surprising, frustrating and, ultimately, a season of progress. With a new coach and new additions to the line up, some bumps in the road were to be expected, but to finish the year at .500, a 19-game improvement, coming off three of the worst years in franchise history was worth celebrating.
Now that the Rockets will have to watch the postseason like the other teams that didn't make the NBA postseason, it's a good time to look back and give some grades to this young, talented team.
Part 1: The Starters
Part 2: The Rookies
Part 3: The Bench Rotation
Part 4: Coach Ime Udoka
The Rockets managed to nearly reach the Play-In Tournament this season after a 19-win jump in the win column. It was impressive by all measures. But this is a franchise that clearly wants more. A perennial playoff team for so long, they want back into the postseason as soon as possible. Where do they go from here?
Extensions for Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green?
Word is the Rockets are open to extensions for their two young stars, but you might have wondered if that would be the case midseason. Green was mired in an awful slump and looked nothing like what was expected from a number two pick in the draft. But, he turned his season around and looked every bit the maturing young star by season's end. Sengun, before his injury, was the best player on the team.
Right now, the Rockets are in an excellent position because they have good quality talent with very few free agents of consequence. They spent their cap money on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Now, they turn their attention to getting healthy and making that next step in their development, which hopefully will be a run to the postseason. With a full year under Udoka behind them, keeping the band together seems to make the most sense even if rumors have floated that the Rockets would put anyone on the table for another star.
To draft or not to draft.
Their own draft pick is owned by Oklahoma City, but the Rockets own Brooklyn's pick thanks to the James Harden trade (remember that?). As a result, the Rockets have the ninth pick in what is considered to be a very solid draft. The question is whether they want to put another youngster on the roster or find a way to turn that pick and others into a veteran who can help right away. General Manager Rafael Stone has been open about his willingness to do whatever is necessary to improve the team including trading key pieces of the rotation. They have some holes to fill, but will they choose to do that through the draft? We'll see.
Finding a shooter (or two).
However they decide to make moves this offseason, shooting should absolutely be on the menu of choices. The Rockets were 27th in field goal percentage, 23rd in shooting from three. That poor shooting was a major reason why they ranked 20th in offensive rating for the season. That ain't going to cut it in a league dominated by great scoring. So, their first and probably second decisions this summer will be all about improving those numbers and acquiring shooting talent.
Don't forget about Steven Adams (and Tari Eason).
The only trade the Rockets made during the season was for injured center Steven Adams. They also lost second-year forward Tari Eason for most of the season to injury. These are two additions that should be a net positive without having to do anything. Adams seems like a perfect fit for Udoka's system — a tough big who can rebound and provide solid interior defense. Eason most definitely feels like he will be when healthy as well. Both should be important pieces for the Rockets in the 2024-25 season and they are already on the roster.