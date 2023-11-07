Runoffs Appear Likely in Houston Mayor's Race

Early returns in the Houston mayor's race had State Senator John Whitmire taking the lead against Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for a probable upcoming runoff in December.



Whitmire was leading with 59,697 votes or roughly 43 percent of the expected total votes. Jackson Lee fell slightly behind, with 48,548 or about 36 percent of the expected vote.



Several political organizations have already planned mayoral forums for the two candidates to have an opportunity to debate more in-depth before the race's final outcome.



In the City Controller race, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins was holding onto a strong lead. In early returns he collected nearly half the votes cast by Harris County early voters with 57,903.



Political experts had predicted a closer race. But the early returns showed City Council Member Orlando Sanchez behind Hollins with about 20 percent of the expected total vote with 31,321 votes. Term-limited Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin was running third. In last place was Chief Deputy City Controller Shannan Nobles with 12,735 or roughly 10 percent of the expected votes.



Hollins served as county clerk in 2020 and instituted new voting practices, including 24-hour poll locations and drive-thru voting – two measures that were not well-received by GOP officials but received praise from their Democratic counterparts.



The four candidates sought to fill current-term limited controller Chris Brown’s seat. Brown has alerted city officials of the projected budget shortfall that will take effect after COVID-19 federal relief funds begin to run out.



While name recognition was likely helping Hollins, it did not appear to be an advantage for well known Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, known most recently for successfully defending Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trail.



Buzbee was trailing in his race for District G on City Council against incumbent Mary Nan Huffman who had 10,409 votes to Buzbee's 8,505 in early returns. District G covers West Houston and one of the city's wealthiest and Republican-leaning regions, including Buzbee’s neighborhood River Oaks, Afton Oaks, Memorial and Briar Forest. This would be Buzbee’s second loss in a municipal race after Turner defeated him in the 2019 mayoral race.



Former Humble ISD board trustee Martina Lemond Dixon and Businessman Fred Flickinger ran for Martin's spot on City Council with Flickinger the likely winner to represent District E, covering Kingwood and parts of the Clear Lake area. Flickinger was leading with 8,858 votes to Lemond Dixon's 6,423.



In the mayor's race, Whitmire had led Jackson Lee in a poll conducted by the University of Houston ahead of the race. However, both candidates have divisive reputations, with some residents opting not to elect either.



Those plugged into local politics were reminded of this the night before early voting when a voice recording of a woman who allegedly was Jackson Lee was sent to local news publications.



In a written statement, Jackson Lee neither confirmed nor denied that her voice was the one overhead in recording berating who was said to be a campaign employee of the mayoral candidate.



However, she did take the opportunity to – without naming Whitmire directly – to pin the recording's release on a political opponent, who she described had worked to exploit it and who she said was backed by extreme Republican supporters.



Whitmire’s campaign responded by denying any involvement in leaking the recording.



The back-and-forth between Jackson Lee and Whitmire occurred during several hosted mayoral debates, where other candidates, such as former METRO chair Gilbert Garcia, also aimed at Whitmire over his work in the State Legislature.



They took stabs at actions Whitmire had taken in the past, including voting in support of the state takeover of Houston ISD amid growing concerns from parents, students and community advocates over the state's involvement in the district.



This vote and Whitmire aligning himself with Republicans in the Legislature has also garnered criticism from Democratic voters.



Local political experts expect the mayoral race to narrow to Whitmire and Jackson Lee opposing one another in a runoff, as Houston's past mayoral elections in 2015 and 2019 also ended up with two leading candidates facing off against one another.



Among the additional candidates, Garcia and Jack Christie gained the most traction in early returns, each collecting about 7 percent of the vote. Garcia raked in 9,784 votes, with Christie trailing behind at 9,567 votes.



Whitmire and Jackson Lee will likely have to answer more questions concerning voters’ pressing issues, including crime, the city’s budget crisis, infrastructure improvements, illegal dumping, rising costs of water bills and rectifying the city’s relationship with lawmakers in Austin in upcoming mayoral forums.



Two city council members, Martha Castex-Tatum and Amy Peck, representing District K and District A, respectively, did not appear on the ballot because they were unopposed and not term-limited.