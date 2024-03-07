MLB Releases Astros 2024 Prospect List: Four Thoughts

With Wednesday's game in Palm Beach rained out, the Astros will continue their work in the batting cages and weight room. But that didn't mean there wasn't news on a soggy afternoon. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released its 2024 prospect rankings for every team including the Astros.



Given that Houston ranks 29th in its farm system, players should be graded on a curve, but it did present some interesting names, a couple of which could (and should) impact the big league club in 2024.



Two of the top five are recent acquisitions.



Luis Baez (OF) and Brice Matthews (SS) are both players acquired over the last couple of years and are already at the top of the list. Baez, an international signee in 2022, and Matthews, the first round pick by the 'Stros in 2023 are numbers two and four respectively on the top 30. Both are currently in A ball, but that could change. Baez, who has legitimate power from the right side, is just 20 years old. He has played outfield, but seems like he could be destined for a first base/DH role. Matthews is a native Houstonian and remarkable athlete with plus speed and a quick bat. Currently a shortstop prospect, he likely projects more as a second baseman.



Pedro León will need to earn it back.



Prior to 2023 Spring Training, the buzz around camp was that León might earn a spot on the big league roster. But those hopes were derailed by injury and Corey Julks took advantage. León, a Cuban defector, is 26 and has five-tool skills including speed, a canon arm and tremendous bat speed. But he swings and misses far too much, which has kept him from taking the next step in his career. One potential problem was the Astros tried to play him at second and in the outfield for flexibility, but it may have just stunted his growth. This year he will be exclusively an outfielder in Sugar Land.



Could Zach Dezenzo be the Astros 2025 starting third baseman?



The biggest jump on the list comes from a guy probably very few people had heard of before this spring, maybe before reading this. Dezenzo has some of the highest exit velocities in the entire Astros system and was outstanding in his first full year in 2023. He is still learning third base and will get some opportunities in left field, but he remains the club's best option at third as a right-handed power hitter with power to all parts of the field. His jump to number five on the top 30 is a huge move and, if the Astros are unable to extend Alex Bregman before his impending free agency, Dezenzo is likely their best option as a replacement in the current system.



Only a couple of the top 30 have a chance at this year's 26-man roster.



Because the farm system isn't particularly strong, it should come as no surprise that only a few guys have a chance of making the 26-man roster. In fact, probably only pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (number three on the list) will probably remain with the big league ballclub in April thanks to injuries to Justin Verlander and J.P. France. Joey Loperfido, who has a smooth swing from the left side and Kenedy Corona, who is on the 40-man roster, are the other two with an outside chance. Loperfido's lefty bad and Corona's stellar defense would be what made them stick, but it's still a long shot.