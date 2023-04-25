Rockets Hire Ime Udoka as New Head Coach: Four Thoughts

The Rockets said the would work quickly to replace head coach Stephen Silas after his contract expired and they weren't kidding. Two weeks to the day Silas and the Rockets parted ways, the team has found their new head man in former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.



Udoka, 45, is a young, talented coach who has won the respect of players who played under him and was expected to be highly sought after this offseason. After interviewing a number of potential candidates including former Rocket Sam Cassell and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, among others, GM Rafael Stone and owner Tilman Fertitta seemed to quickly settle on Udoka according to reports on Monday.



The Rockets' new coach doesn't come devoid of baggage. Prior to the 2022-23 season, he was suspended and ultimately dismissed by the Celtics for violating team rules, which included an inappropriate, albeit consensual, workplace relationship with a subordinate. Let's discuss.



About that suspension and firing...



Just seven months ago, Udoka was coming off an incredibly successful season with the Celtics and was highly celebrated as a talented young coach. That all unraveled when Boston suspended him for the entire season over an apparent office romance between Udoka and a member of the Boston staff. Notably, Udoka had, for over a decade, been in a relationship with fiancé and actress, Nia Long, who shares a son with her now former beau. By all accounts, Udoka had an affair and because it was a subordinate, the Celtics decided to go full scorched earth. There were rumors of other indiscretions, but, and this is important, there was no word that Udoka did anything criminal or violent.



According to reports, the Rockets did plenty of digging into the incident by contacting the league office, which performed an investigation, and found nothing worrisome. In fact, Long, for her part, blasted the Celtics for their handling of the entire thing. Given how close Houston sports fans are to Deshaun Waton's antics (never mind the behavior of some in Astros management after the trade for Roberto Osuna), it's understandable to be nervous when any skeletons appear in the closet of a potential signing.



Despite all that, Udoka is very well respected.



In his first season as a head coach, he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals and has been widely praised by other organizations as well as former players. Even Laker great Magic Johnson tweeted out his support of the hiring on Monday. This was exactly the kind of hire the Rockets wanted to make — a coach with talent and youth, but also with experience and a track record. Arguably, Udoka was the hottest coach on the market along with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Landing a coach who not only has a track record of excellence, but is young enough (and a former player) to relate to younger guys is a huge coup.



He is considered a coach who holds player accountable.



One of the biggest problems the Rockets have faced the last two disastrous seasons is the lack of accountability and organization in the locker room. With a roster full of journeymen and young players trying to learn how to play in the NBA, it was, at times a three-ring circus on the floor and off. Silas did his best to rein in the youngsters, but his soft spoken nature just didn't seem to fit the bill. Udoka is someone who sets ground rules and holds players to them. He's not exactly a disciplinarian, but he isn't afraid to make it known what he wants and keep guys in check. It is why he is so beloved by former players.



Step one was a big success...now...



Stone's first move this offseason looks from the outside like a huge win. Judging by fan reaction on Twitter and elsewhere, this is the guy everyone wanted. Now, Stone has to figure out what to do with the draft picks and cap space to surround Udoka and his young charges with the kind of talent that can help them win more than twenty-something games. Currently, the team is ranked the second worst in draft position and can draft no worse than sixth. They have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick and phenom Victor Wembanyana. They also have nearly $60 million in cap space to add veterans, perhaps even a max star-level veteran, to one of the league's youngest teams. No pressure this summer or anything.