Avoid Highway 90 Like the Plague This Week

April 17, 2024 6:52AM

This is not a pleasant sight if you are a Houston driver.
If you live near Missouri City or Stafford southwest of Houston, you are probably used to the fact that there aren't a ton of options for getting in and out of your hood unscathed by traffic. Highway 90 is the most viable route, and we use "viable" in the loosest sense of the word. When you consider all the major highways around Houston, it seems almost criminal that two of the areas larger suburbs are served — for the most part — by a glorified South Main expansion.

Well, if you have to traverse 90 this week, re-think your plans, at least in the evenings. As our editor found out while trying to get into downtown Tuesday night, the entire road is closed from Hiram Clarke to Chimney Rock beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. each day through Thursday morning. Needless to say, the backups, which force drivers off onto the feeder roads, are brutal.

There's always some kind of closure on Houston highways. It is the nature of living in the perpetual motion machine that is Houston road construction. This week, Highway 90 gets its turn in the spotlight.

Don't say you weren't warned.
