Sean Pendergast

Houston Texans 2022 Schedule — The Official One

May 13, 2022 6:25AM

Lovie Smith's first season as Texans head coach will have a schedule that is no easy order.
Lovie Smith's first season as Texans head coach will have a schedule that is no easy order. Photo by Eric Sauseda
The "who" and the "when" of the NFL schedule are largely formulaic. Under the current system of scheduling, you can forecast who exactly is on the Texans' schedule, and where the games will be played, in perpetuity, aside from three variable games each season. However, the "when" is the fun part for these games, and it's that "when" that the NFL has turned into the next great NFL spectacle each spring.

Last night, after a day marked with massive information leaks, some accurate and some not so much, the NFL unveiled the entire schedule for the 2022 season. Here is how the Texans' schedule lays out for the 2022 campaign, the first of the Lovie Smith Era:
If you care to experience it in video form, the Texans' social media team has you covered in that realm, as well:
Or in emoji form, for each of the nine road games:
Ok, now for actual relevant football thoughts as it pertains to the Houston Texans' 2022 schedule:

Deshaun Watson coming to town in Week 13
This was the one date that Texans fans were chomping at the bit to get from the league. Ever since the day that the Browns came out of nowhere to scoop up Watson for $230 million guaranteed, Texans fans have wondered "When exactly are we getting that home game versus the Browns?" The answer? Week 13, December 4, on a Sunday afternoon. If you're worried about the NFL suspending Watson for his peccadilloes off the field and him missing this game, the slotting of this game appears to be a hedge against that, as it is doubtful that a suspension would extend thirteen weeks into the season.

Not ready for prime time
For the second consecutive season, the Texans will be playing the minimum of one prime time game. Last season, it was Carolina in Week 3, and this time around it's Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles invading NRG Stadium in Week 9. The only good thing about the lack of prime time games is that scheduling your Sundays around the Texans is very easy, with a preponderance of noon Sunday starts. Also, for someone who does the Texans' postgame show on the radio (read: ME), it's nice to get to bed at a reasonable hour, as opposed to the 1:30 a.m. post game wrap up time for a prime time game. However, if the Texans get back to playing in prime time, it means they're good at football again, and that's a price I'll pay.

I like the opener against Indianapolis, and then Week 2 against Denver
I'll credit my SportsRadio 610 colleague Landry Locker with this stat — Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has never won a season opener since arriving in indy in 2018. He's made the playoffs twice, and just missed the playoffs last season, but he is 0-4 in season openers. This season, the Texans' first two opponents will both be breaking in new (albeit accomplished, veteran) quarterbacks. The Colts have Matt Ryan, whom they acquired from the Falcons, and the Broncos will be rolling with former Seahawk Russell Wilson. Look, both these teams are markedly more talented than the Texans, but the Texans are catching them at the right time of the season.

Wow, that's a home stretch made for getting the number one overall pick
Now, if you're looking to get simultaneously frightened AND excited about the upcoming season, just take a look at the home stretch, where the Texans play some very good football teams. That's the frightening part. The exciting part is that they play perhaps their six JUICIEST games in the final six weeks of the season. First, it's Deshaun Watson and the Browns, and that's followed by a trip to Dallas for just the third time in team history in the regular season. Chase that with a home game versus the Chiefs, and cap off the season with THREE division games to close out the campaign. It's a fun stretch, but also admittedly, it's tailor made for a team trying to secure the number one pick in the draft.

