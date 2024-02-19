Navigation
Sean Pendergast

C.J. Stroud Leaving Softball Game With Amber Rose Sets Internet Ablaze

February 19, 2024 5:00AM

C.J. Stroud was making the rounds this past weekend, and making viral news. Photo by Jack Gorman
It's been quite the couple of weeks for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. On the Thursday night prior to the Super Bowl, Stroud was coronated the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, to nobody's surprise. After presumably decompressing for a few days, this past Thursday, Stroud won MVP honors at Travis Scott;s celebrity softball game.

Friday morning, Stroud hopped a plane to Indianapolis, where he scored 32 points in a losing effort to Micah Parsons' squad in the NBA"s celebrity All Star game. Saturday morning, Stroud was back in Houston sitting courtside with teammate Tank Dell at the Fertitta Center for the Coogs' men's basketball win over Texas.

At each of these various junctures, Stroud drew plenty of attention, as documented by the millions of social media engagements his adventures got on X and Instagram. However, it was about 15 seconds of footage of Stroud leaving the aforementioned softball game that set the internet ablaze on Friday. Here you go:
Yes, that is rapper Amber Rose leaving the game in the same automobile as C.J. Stroud, a development that was greeted with a collective "NOOOOOO!" from Texans fans across social media. In case you're wondering why, just take a look at the "Personal life" section of her Wikipedia page. Rose has a long and storied history of dating prominent celebrities, and it hasn't always ended that well.

Among others, her list of past relationships includes Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and even former Houston Rocket, James Harden. Now, none of what I am laying out here is meant to trigger judgment on her. I'm sure Amber Rose might be a delightful human being. The concern Texan fans had was "Okay, our hyper focused QB is doing so well. WHY THIS???"

Well, fear not, Texan fans. Rose set the record straight on her social media, and said that Stroud was just being a gentleman and giving her a ride to her hotel, as her ride left her stranded at Minute Maid Park:
And, more importantly, confirmed by Stroud's mom, Kim:
So it looks like, what many Texans see as a crisis, has been averted. Now we are left to sift through the numerous articles where Rose denies a relationship with Stroud. (Side bar — this whole thing was probably nice buzz for Rose!) My warning to jittery Texans fans is this — Stroud is only going to get more famous, be around more famous people, and yes, likely end up with a girlfriend at some point. Stock up on the appropriate amount of medication for YOUR nerves.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
