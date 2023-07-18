Astros Week: Chazzy Fizz and the Trade Deadline Approacheth

click to enlarge Jose Urquidy is still on track to return in a couple weeks. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Astros got time to rest and it was needed. Only Kyle Tucker played in the All-Star game. It was only fitting then that he laid out to catch the game winning out against the Angels Sunday night. It gave the Astros a 2-1 series win and kept them three back of the Rangers who have two very tough series before coming to Minute Maid in a couple weeks.This has been one of the more bizarre seasons one could imagine for the World Series champions who will visit the White House on August 7. They have struggled through injuries, poor stretches of hitting and, more recently, tired arms both in the rotation and out of the bullpen. Yet, they remain in a good place to still win the AL West, but they better hurry. The Rangers won Monday, increasing their lead to three-and-a-half. Let's catch up.On Monday, the Astros and MLB announced that the Astros center fielder was named AL Player of the Week, the first time he has ever won the award. According to a press release, "McCormick batted .636 (7x11) with seven runs, three home runs, five RBI, three walks and a 2.188 OPS (.733 OBP/.1.455 SLG). On Saturday, McCormick recorded his first career four-run game, becoming the first Astros player to record four runs in a game since Jose Altuve on September 27. 2022.It's pretty clear who the Astros center fielder is. McCormick has been spectacular over the last month or so. Any questions over who should man that spot in the outfield should officially be over.With the trade deadline approaching in less than two weeks, the Astros clearly are looking to upgrade their pitching...or maybe just patch some holes. With the losses of Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia, a lot of guys who never thought they would have their number called are playing pivotal roles in the rotation. Add to that the fact that, as good as they are, this is the most taxed bullpen in the majors. They fact is, they need pitching. The problem is, how do they get it?Despite the remarkable run of call ups over the last year including a handful of rookies playing key roles this season, this is still a farm system pretty weak on prospects. Korey Lee, who is currently injured, Pedro Leon, who has been mediocre this season, and Spencer Arrighetti are their best options if you assume (safely) they aren't moving Jacob Melton or Drew Gilbert. From the major league roster, names like Jake Meyers and Corey Julks are probably in the mix even though Julks is one of their most consistent hitters at the bottom of the lineup.It make take everything they've got to pry a pitcher, let alone more than one, away with the relatively few sellers at the deadline. Here's hoping GM Dana Brown can make it happen.Jeremy Peña is expected back on Tuesday after being sidelined with a cramp in his hamstring. Framber Valdez suffered what the Astros believe to be something similar and still appears on track for his next start in a few days. Yordan Alvarez continues to swing and could see a rehab assignment this week. Jose Altuve is not far behind him, but they will be cautious with both. Jose Urquidy is still slated to be ready by the end of the month. And still no word on Michael Brantley other than the word that he is hitting of a tee.Up: hitting. Down: pitching. Considering just how great the pitching was in the first half of the season, it's almost expected that there would be a downturn. Dead arms for a few guys both in the rotation and bullpen have cost the team a couple of games and made others closer than they should have been. Cristian Javier still looks a bit shaky, but wasagainst the Angels. Ryan Pressly looks fatigued as do many of the guys in the 'pen.On the other side of the coin, the hitters have really started to show up. Kyle Tucker has been on fire along with McCormick. Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu has turned their seasons around, and both Yainer Diaz and Julks remain very solid rookies. If they could just get everyone going at the same time...