Final Four Houston Day 3: You Mean They Play Games?

click to enlarge You think the fans in the pros are wild, you ain't seen nothing. Photo by Jack Gorman

click to enlarge Jim Nantz got a nice ovation after a tribute from director Ron Howard. Photo by Jack Gorman

In all the hullaballoo of activities surrounding the final games of March Madness, you can get lost in things that aren't actually happening on the basketball court. The music. The fans. The media buffet (tortellini on Day 2 for the win!). But, of course all of this is simply in service to the basketball...mostly.Fortunately, that part did not disappoint. In game one, San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic on a buzzer beater by Lamont Butler, coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half. The UConn/Miami game was less exciting, but here we are.There's a lot to discuss.God bless band nerds from the actual rock rhythm sections to the sax player from SDSU wearing a small Groot doll affixed to his school polo. It is just...fun. And these guys have their stuff down, from the chants and dance steps to the all-out energy, they are just a joy to watch and listen to. We know pro sports have experimented with this in the past, but not nearly enough. Don't get cute. Just get a band in there.Not only is it as if a stadium swallowed a smaller stadium, it makes watching what is happening on the court nearly impossible unless you are right next to it. And, who knew NRG could be this loud? I don't think we've ever heard this level of noise for the Texans, but it's been so long since there has been something to cheer about, who can remember?College fans are absolutely wild. The student sections behind the baskets were on their feet all game long and it became quite obvious throughout the game who entire sections of the stadium were rooting for. You might think the mania would be reserved for the teenagers, but judging by the reactions during the games, you'd be wrong. Right behind us, a group of four San Diego State fans went completely berserk when they won. It was pure unbridled happiness. Pro sports fans need to watch and learn.What. A. Finish. San Diego State, who trailed by double digits in the second half (and honestly didn't look great for long stretches of the game) won on a buzzer beater by guard Lamont Butler to send the Aztecs to their first ever Final Four. It was exactly the kind of game you hope for during March Madness.On the other hand, the UConn/Miami game was about as anticlimactic as the first game was exciting. Miami spent much of the game looking disjointed and just trying to play catchup. UConn looked every bit the favorite they are in the Final Four. They just steamrolled the Hurricanes with a barrage of three pointers and stifling defense.Nantz, the UH alum is calling his fortieth and final Final Four. During the FAU/SDSU game, a video tribute to the announcer was played on the video boards. Hollywood director Ron Howard (and former Richie Cunningham) narrated saying, "From one fellow storyteller to another."It feels like this is what they want from everyone. It wasn't even prompted (ok, maybe one of them). Only UConn missed out and it clearly did not affect their play. We'll give it another shot on Monday..The championship game is between a four seed (UConn) and a five seed (SDSU), but it feels like a one against a 16. UConn, by many accounts, was under-seeded. They have the element of experience and have the earmarks of a pro team in many respects. They are a lights out team from distance and don't give up many open looks. They have depth and talent across the board.On the other side, SDSU has heard this all tournament long and all they've done is exceed expectations. They never give up, so you cannot let down your guard. And their tenacious brand of defense often helps to keep them in games. UConn will definitely be favored and it feels like the line should be 10 or more, but don't count out the Aztecs yet.