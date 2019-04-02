Houston By the Neighborhood: Bridgeland in Cypress

Master-planned communities like Bridgeland are the way to go for those who want an active lifestyle and natural surroundings.

If you have an active lifestyle, enjoy the great outdoors, and want to live near parks, waterways and green spaces, then master-planned communities just might be the way to go.

Last year the Texas Association of Builders named the Howard Hughes Corporation® the top developer of the year for its Bridgeland® community in Cypress, so we wanted to take a closer look.

Once fully developed, the communities will consist of four villages with their own recreational facilities, ball fields, tennis courts and swimming pools, but it's the developer's dedication to nature that really caught our eye. Land planners have allocated more than 3,000 acres to open space, with more than 900 acres of lakes and waterways planned. Residents can kayak, paddleboat or canoe on the lakes and engage in catch-and-release fishing; plus the lake water does double duty for irrigating common areas.

There will be more than 250 miles of trails for both pedestrian and bicycle traffic, exercise trails with fitness stations, and nature trails that border the creeks and waterways. Not having to drive before going for a jog or taking your dog to the park sounds good to us. The communities are near Grand Parkway/Highway 99 and now that Carmageddon has moved away from Highway 290 to other parts of Houston, Cypress has become geographically desirable. But how much does it cost to live there?

Of the planned villages, homeowners have already been living in Lakeland Village for more than ten years, and now the newest village — Parkland Village — is also open.

Bridgeland has about 40 homes available in Lakeland Village, ranging in price from $259,151 for a two bedroom constructed by Beazer Homes to around $875,900 for a five bedroom by Darling Homes.

In the newer Parkland Village, almost 90 homes are listed on Bridgeland's website, beginning with a three bedroom by Chesmar Homes priced at $288,715, and all the way up to a custom four bedroom by Fedrick, Harris Estate Homes for $1,304,042.

Through the end of April 2019 the Howard Hughes Corporation is sweetening the pot for new homes purchased in Bridgeland. They'll pay it forward by making a $1,000 donation on behalf of the home buyer to either Cy-Hope, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or the Cy-Fair Educational Foundation. The latter helps college-bound students by awarding scholarships to Cy-Fair ISD graduates.

There are disclaimers and such, plus a chance to get upgrades or money toward closing costs, so our best advice is to visit Bridgeland's website for all the fine print.

Constructed in 2017, this Mediterranean property at 17111 Rosenfield Reach is located in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Photo by Rockbait

Bridgeland properties also are available on the secondary market through HAR.com. These won't qualify for any developer incentives, but oftentimes a gently lived in home will have mature landscaping, custom blinds and a few of the other touches that make a house feel more like home.

One such listing is the four (or five) bedroom Mediterranean two-story at 17111 Rosenfield Reach. Built by Toll Brothers, it backs up to a scenic lake and features high-end finishes including an office with tray ceiling, sunken wine room, double crown molding, a media room with barn doors, and professional landscaping. The property has been listed by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty for $739,900.

Just listed on HAR.com is a six bedroom at 18910 East Josey Overlook. Built in 2016, it looks like the homeowners sprung for all the upgrades from builder Perry Homes. It features a farmhouse-style kitchen, plantation shutters in front and roller shades in back, plus soaring ceilings and hardwoods throughout the first floor. This property has been listed by Keller Williams Platinum for $825,000.

For more information about new construction in Bridgeland, visit bridgeland.com.