The Myth of the Astros Closing Window

It is understandable that the talk surrounding the Astros would be about just how long they can keep up their level of winning. When you go to seven straight ALCS, that will happen. The discussion is often around the Astros "window." How long can they keep that window of excellence open with their current set of players aging? Team owner Jim Crane says the window is always open as long as he's the owner, but is that actually true?



The argument goes something like, "Key players are aging or pending free agency, so the Astros have to come back down to earth sometime, right?" The cite players who have left like Michael Brantley or Hector Neris and those closing in on retirement like Jose Abreu and Justin Verlander. It's a reasonable question, but like so many talking points in national sports, it is heavy on hyperbole and short on nuance.



The best way to break this down is by position, so let's do it.



CATCHER



Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini

The Astros have one of the most promising young catchers in all of baseball and his backup signed through 2026.



FIRST BASE



Jose Abreu

This is one of the weaker spots in the Astros depth, both on the current roster and in the minors.



SECOND BASE



Jose Altuve, Mauricio Dubon

Altuve will likely sign a deal to remain an Astro for life and his backup is a Gold Glove winning utility man.



SHORTSTOP



Jeremy Peña

Peña had trouble with power last year, but otherwise remains one of the better defensive shortstops in the game with an improved eye at the plate. If he can fix his launch angle, the former World Series MVP should be fine.



THIRD BASE



Alex Bregman

Bregman is a virtual lock for free agency after this season. Right now, the only real prospect at his position in the Astros farm system is Zach Dezenzo, a power hitting righty who is only 23 and about to play in AAA for the first time this year.



LEFT FIELD



Chas McCormick

Don't be surprised if Chazzy Fizz has a breakout 2024. Oh, and his back up is a certain DH we'll speak about in a moment.



CENTER FIELD



Jake Meyers

The bad news, Meyers has never been a great hitter at the big league level and his defense, while improved, isn't what it was his rookie year. The good news, the Astros farm system is loaded with outfield prospects that have a chance including Pedro León and Jacob Melton. León will be in camp this spring.



RIGHT FIELD



Kyle Tucker

There are still two more years for the Astros to extend their All Star, but it remains unlikely. As we mentioned above, this is a position of strength in the farm system.



DH



Yordan Alvarez

Nothing more need be discussed.



STARTERS



Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, Jr., J.P. France, Jose Urquidy



If there is one spot on the team that is looking very good now and in the future, it's the starting rotation. That list doesn't even include prospect Spencer Arrighetti, who will be in camp competing for a spot in the rotation or bullpen.



BULLPEN



Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Forrest Whitley, Dylan Coleman, Seth Martinez, Oliver Ortega, Bennett Sousa



With the signing of Hader, this may be the best seventh, eighth and ninth inning setup in baseball. If Whitley can find a home in the 'pen and/or Montero can be closer to the guy who started last season than the one in the middle of the season (or one of their starting arms moves into relief work), this will be a fantastic bullpen.



The bottom line is that, after this season, really only one spot is thus far unaccounted for and that's third base. Beyond that, there are credible replacements nevermind free agency available. And as long as the team is long on pitching, they will be in good shape regardless of their shortcomings at the plate, which, with Alvarez, are likely few and far between.