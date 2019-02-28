Weather Weekend: Your Guess Might Be As Good As Ours

Weather is fickle, unpredictable. It's why forecasting it can be so difficult. In the case of this weekend's forecast, there are numerous factors in play and they could mean cold or warm, wet or dry. About the only thing we are certain of is it will get cold again...but not until next week.
The early part of the week was pretty much as predicted. The storms that rumbled through on Tuesday were perhaps a bit stronger than had been expected — some areas got 2 to 3 inches of rain in just a few hours — the generally gray and muggy and foggy start to the week was on point.
Thursday, could bring a few showers ahead of a modest cool front. It won't be like Tuesday with rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch. The question is how far the front will get. It could be one of those oddball Houston days where it's 75 degrees in Galveston and 50 in Jersey Village. At the moment, the forecasts are bouncing all over the place, so the only thing we can say is that it will be cloudy and rainy and possibly cooler...or not.
Friday is our best shot for a little sunshine, particularly if the front does push all the way through the Houston area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The timing of the next, stronger cold front will determine how Saturday plays out. It could be anytime between the mid-afternoon to overnight. When it does pass, we should feel it. Temperatures behind the front will be 10-15 degrees cooler and begin dropping as the skies start to clear on Sunday. We might get into the mid 70s on Saturday ahead of the front but that will be the warmest temperature for a few days. Best advice we can give if you are going to the rodeo carnival is bring an umbrella and a jacket and maybe a warm hat. Or don't and risk it, we dunno.
Sunday should see clearing with a smattering of showers in the morning. Highs will only peak out in the lower 60s. It will probably be cloudy throughout most of the day, but as the clouds lift — finally — temperatures will drop. It doesn't look like right now we'll get freezing temperatures throughout most of the city, but areas to the north could hit the freezing line early Monday and Tuesday morning.
But, that's for next week. If you are going out and about and some of that is outdoors, you might just bring a carry on with a couple changes of clothes. Better safe than sorry.
