Weather Weekend: Your Guess Might Be As Good As Ours

If you want to scare the crap out of yourself at the rodeo carnival this weekend, be ready for anything from the weather.

Weather is fickle, unpredictable. It's why forecasting it can be so difficult. In the case of this weekend's forecast, there are numerous factors in play and they could mean cold or warm, wet or dry. About the only thing we are certain of is it will get cold again...but not until next week.

The early part of the week was pretty much as predicted. The storms that rumbled through on Tuesday were perhaps a bit stronger than had been expected — some areas got 2 to 3 inches of rain in just a few hours — the generally gray and muggy and foggy start to the week was on point.

Thursday, could bring a few showers ahead of a modest cool front. It won't be like Tuesday with rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch. The question is how far the front will get. It could be one of those oddball Houston days where it's 75 degrees in Galveston and 50 in Jersey Village. At the moment, the forecasts are bouncing all over the place, so the only thing we can say is that it will be cloudy and rainy and possibly cooler...or not.