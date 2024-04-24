Texas Rep. Lacey Hull Securing the Vice Chairmanship of GOP Caucus Means What?

The significance of Texas Representative Lacey Hull's appointment as the new vice chair of the House's GOP Caucus may fly under the radar for some. However, one local political expert says it has important ramifications for Houston politics and the direction of the state's Republican party.



According to Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political science professor, despite this position possibly not being one those going into politics immediately want or think about, it serves as an opportunity to be a stabilizing force.



Rottinghaus added that the candidate elected needs to be someone who members of the caucus trust with their opinions and who can help whip votes or align the group around a shared legislative agenda.



“Lacey Hull has gone from a candidate who had difficulties to one who’s become a reliable member in a very short time. Her brand of conservatism is appealing to people in the caucus,” he said. "The fact that they liked her and trusted her enough shows that they have a lot of respect for her and her ability to articulate the Republican Party positions and build purchase among members.”



This chance to function as a uniting force comes as the Republican party enters the upcoming legislative session with significant division. A share of House GOP lawmakers are actively opposing the re-election of Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan. Others faced intraparty primary challenges because they voted to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — as Hull did — or to block Governor Greg Abbott’s legislative priority of school vouchers.



Hull defeated Paxton-backed challenger Jared Woodfill, who is known for his anti-LGBTQ activism and involvement in a sex abuse scandal of Southern Baptist leader Paul Pressler during the March primaries.



Other than voting to impeach Paxton, Hull is more or less a traditional Republican regarding her stances, Rottinghaus said. On her campaign website, there is no shortage of references to conservative items. She touts being supportive of individual liberty and past voting records of banning abortion, supporting additional funding for border security and allowing constitutional carry.



She also voted in favor of making voter fraud a felony, banning transgender college or university athletes from playing for the team that aligns with their gender and removing critical race theory from K-12 public school instruction.



Rottinghaus said there’s always been a consistent strain of conservatism coming out of Houston, such as Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Senator Paul Bettencourt. He added that Hull is following that mold — but may not be as conservative as they are.



“I don’t see her as aligning herself necessarily with any one camp,” Rottinghaus added. “That’s a good place to be because it allows you to calibrate the political feeling of the chamber [and] build relationships with people across the spectrum.”



“Her election to the vice chair means she is moving up the ranks, increasing her visibility. She can have more of a role on what legislation gets advanced through the chambers,” he noted. "So, it can be a point of friction or a point of consent, and we don’t know that yet.”



Hull’s legislative resume notably includes working with some Democratic members of the House, including fellow local lawmaker Representative Armando Walle (D-Houston) and Senator Royce West (D-Dallas), on laws that furthered maternal health support and limited the use of restraints on elementary school children, respectively.



According to Rottinghaus, for lack of a better term, Hull has experienced quite a redemption story. She started her tenure in office a little rocky but rebounded quickly to become one of the most effective legislators per the Texas Monthly’s biennial list.



Hull’s entrance into the House was marked by controversy as she faced allegations that she was involved in two romantic relationships with a fellow representative and a political consultant.



“Two years is a long time in a legislative session. It gives you a lot of ability to maneuver, and she’s obviously done that,” Rottinghaus said. "She does her homework, learns from the people there, and is able to build connections with people. That’s a hallmark of a good member.”



He added that having a young female conservative in GOP leadership amid the party's perception problem could show some degree of diversity in the minds of those voting for her.



Hull takes over for Representative Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) who announced his candidacy for House Speaker against Phelan in late March. Representatives Cecil Bell Jr. (R-Magnolia) and Mark Dorazio (R-San Antonio) came second and third in their bids for vice chair.



Hull will face another challenge to her House seat in November against Democratic nominee Houston-area attorney Stephanie Morales.