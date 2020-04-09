Become a Member of the Houston Press and Help Us Continue to Dish Up Food News

Houston's restaurants have retooled themselves, becoming the masters of takeout on what seemed like a moment's notice. Some have extended their offerings into local grocery stores for the first time. Others are now selling wine and beer out the door as long as a food order is attached. Several have contributed food and money for the out-of-work industry staff.

The Houston Press has done a little retooling itself to keep up with the latest developments. Among those changes is to move our annual Menu of Menus® tasting event to September 1, just to make sure everyone can be there.

Brooke Viggiano has been keeping readers up to date on takeout and delivery options for the week, the weekend and days into the future. Not to mention her comprehensive guide on what's available for Easter dinner.

Lorretta Ruggiero has transformed her Openings & Closing column into a collection of what area restaurants are doing to keep going, as well as keeping us informed on the ones that are taking a break for a while.

Carlos Brandon has shifted from his reviews of barbecue and pizza to takeout of all kinds, throughout the Houston area.

And Erika Kwee has kept us going with her sweet tooth and today's vegetarian takeout possibilities.

On March 19 we launched a membership drive for the Houston Press with a goal of signing up 1,000 readers who'll make a donation to us so that we can keep our publication going, enabling us to pay writers and photographers who bring you coverage of our area.

Our goal has been to find 1,000 readers who'll agree to make an annual or monthly contribution to the Press by April 30. In return, you'll get a completely ad-free online reading experience, along with the knowledge that you've helped keep independent journalism alive.

Our writers and photographers been working hard to keep Houston restaurants and groceries front and center during this time of reduced contact because of the coronavirus. Now we're asking our readers for a little help so that we can continue to do just that. Several of you have signed up and become a member donor for us. We'd be grateful if more of you joined them.

So we can all join in celebrating the food culture that is Houston.

Thank you.

Margaret Downing

Editor-in-Chief