Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: "To-Geaux" Gumbo, Grill Your Own Brats and More

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational at the time being, we’re doing it things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town:

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Daily, 3 to 7 p.m.

3300 Smith

The Creole fine dining spot has amped up its To-Geaux options, available for both curbside pickup and UberEats delivery. Enjoy family-style servings of Creole comfort favorites like seafood gumbo, a daily special and Dinner for Two options, including Chateaubriand, Mesquite Grilled Redfish and Truffle-Roasted Chicken that make for quite the lavish date night in. Don’t forget to add desserts like Brennan’s pecan pie and bread pudding, plus featured wines at generous prices. Note: To help support its dedicated, hard-working staff, Brennan's has also launched a GoFundMe to raise relief funds for its team members.

Daily, 5 to 9 p.m.

2044 East T C Jester (Heights), 828 FM646 West (League City), 1329 East Broadway (Biergarten)

In addition to its regular menu of schnitzels, wursts and strudels, King’s is also rocking take-home sausages by the pound. Get real deal German brats like scharfe kasewurst, plus elk, kielbasa, smoked apple sage and more to grill at home, from traditional and wild game varieties to plant-based vegan sausages. Order online for pick-up from any of King’s Group restaurants (EggHaus Gourmet, King’s BierHaus, King’s Biergarten) and receive 20-percent off with code HTX. Both curbside pickup and delivery is available.

Curbside Farm Stands and Grocery Delivery at Molina’s Cantina

Daily, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire

You can now pick up fresh produce alongside your Tex-Mex orders at Molina’s, as the Tex-Mex kitchen has teamed up with local family-run farms Schilling Farm (Garwood, TX) and Janicek Farm (Sealy, TX) to open curbside farm stands. Vegetables are $4 per bushel/head. Swing by either Molina’s location to see what fresh produce is available that day, or call to inquire about produce deliveries. The Bellaire location will also be selling fresh proteins, from freshly ground beef to Norwegian farm-raised salmon. As for the Tex-Mex, you can order everything from enchilada and fajita packs to combo platters and tamales, available for pickup at both locations and delivery (via DoorDash or GrubHub)

Breakfast and Lunch at Revival Market

Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

550 Heights

The neighborhood café’s Everything All Day takeout menu features goods from spicy fried chicken biscuits and market quiche plates to veggie gyros and house smoked salmon toast. Tack on cold brews, honey lavender lattes and hibiscus iced tea. Call 713–880-8463 for pickup (delivery is available in the Heights, Montrose, Timbergrove and vicinity) and to ask about off-menu items from whole chickens to meats in the butcher case.

Curbside and Delivery at Uchi

Daily, call to order from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

904 Westheimer

The super popular Japanese restaurant has created a to-go menu for curbside pickup and delivery (via Favor and DoorDash), featuring favorites like the hamachi sashimi, ham and eggs makimono, and lemon-chili brussels sprouts. If you’re supporting via pickup, wine, sake, and beer is 25-percent off. To place an order, call 713-522-4808 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. or reserve a pickup time through its website and a team member will reach out to take your order. When you pick up, you’ll be greeted by an Uchi employee, or call 713-522-4808.