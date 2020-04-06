This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Eats, Tacos for Heroes and Curry that Heals

Read on to see how you can help provide Tacos for Healthcare Heroes with Tacos A Go Go.

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, support local restaurants by carrying out, get in the kitchen with at-home cooking kits and check out the Easter and Passover to-go holiday offerings. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Holiday Specials

Passover Menu at Local Foods

Local Foods Rice Village, 2424 Dunstan, has Passover offerings for pickup, Available Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16. Get matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, apple-almond charoset, potato salad with smoked salmon and horseradish, radish-parsley salad, olive oil braised leeks, market asparagus and 44 Farms brisket. Orders can be placed via phone 24 hours before pick up. Call 713-521-7800. And don’t forget, the eatery has also transformed its dining room (along with the Tanglewood location, 5740 San Felipe) into a pop-up market with staples such as farmers market produce, pastas, sliced meats, eggs, milk, toilet paper, beer and wine, paper towels and more.

Easter To-Go from Houston Restaurants

From family-style brunch kits complete with Easter egg decorating kits to fancy four-course meals for curbside pickup, plus some adorable holiday sweets, check out our Houston Easter Takeout Dining Guide to find out which local restaurants are offering Easter options to-go.

Tuesday, April 7

Curry To-Go at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Chef Sunil Srivastava will showcase many of Indian cuisine’s healing spices and herbs in a variety of curry dishes, including seafood, vegetarian and chicken with his Curry To-Go Tuesday special at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby. Curry To-Go Tuesday will include dishes like Kon Kan Shrimp Curry made with coconut milk; Subz Moillee, a vegetarian curry dish with broccoli, carrots, beans and cauliflower; and Tariwala Chicken, a curry with caramelized onion, yogurt and ginger. The special menu is in addition to Verandah’s full to-go menu listed on its website. Orders can be placed in advance up to one week with payment and a time for pick up will be arranged upon placing an order.

Thursday, April 9

Virtual Cooking Class: Wine and Cheese Tasting with I'll Have What She's Having

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having has launched a series of virtual cooking class series titled "I'll Have What She's Cookin’” (as well as a private chef and meal delivery service, Pivot), tapping Houston’s top food and beverage talent for the interactive experiences. On Thursday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m., tune into the “I'll Have What She's Sippin', Episode 2: Swirl and Savor Happy Hour” with master sommelier June Rodil and cheese monger Shannon McCracken of Montrose Cheese & Wine, featuring fresh bread from Magnol French Baking chef Otto Sanchez. Tickets are $75.

Saturday, April 11

Drive-Through Farm Stand at Hope Farms



, 10401 Scott, has added new, local products to its

to ensure that tasty affordable choices are available and accessible to Houstonians. Every Saturday from 9am to noon, customers can shop from their cars in the drive-through, or order online and pick up. This week’s additions include fresh pasta and frozen pizzas from BOH Pasta & Pizza, along with HIVE Bee Farm Honey. The urban farm is also extending neighbor discounts to those who live in the neighboring communities.

Virtual Cooking Class: Easter Cookie Decorating with I'll Have What She's Having

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having continues its series of virtual cooking class series with the “I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’, Episode 3: The Art of the Cookie” Easter cookie decorating class on Saturday at 2 p.m. Chef Dory Fung will lead the kid-friendly class. Tickets are $40.

EXPAND Beef up your week with a Family Grilling Package from B&B Butchers. Photo by Felix Sanchez

Quarantine Specials

All Day Menu and Family Grilling Packages at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, has an all day menu available for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery on Favor and DoorDash (or get a complimentary delivery by a B&B Butchers manager if within a three-mile radius by calling 713-862-1814). The butcher shop will also be offering specials including a Family Grilling Package ($225) with four center-cut filets, one pound of thick-cut bacon, four TX Wagyu hot dogs and four burger patties, one dry-aged ribeye and a six-pack of beer; a Steak Dinner Kit for Two ($65) with choice of one uncooked steak per person, a Hardie’s Fresh Food produce box and one bottle of wine; a B&B Steakhouse Dinner ($55/person), with a prepared appetizer, entrée, two sides and dessert; and Prime Rib Wednesdays special ($39/person) with prime rib with au jus, Yorkshire pudding, fully loaded mashed potatoes, side house salad and dessert.

To-Go Kits and Eats at B.B. Italia & B.B. Pizza

B.B. Italia, 14795 Memorial, is open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery on Favor and DoorDash (or get a complimentary delivery by a B.B. Italia manager if within a three-mile radius by calling 281-531-0696). Enjoy specials like a Wednesday Night Rib Feast for Two ($42) and Sweet and Savory Kits for making pizza, chicken parm, cannoli and more.

Dumpling Haus at Phat Eatery

After earning an enthusiastic following through pop-ups around town, Dumpling Haus recently opened in Sawyer Yards in the Heights. It was unfortunate timing, but the mom-and-daughter run business has partnered with Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, to help sell its awesome homemade dumplings for customers to prepare at home. Stock up on frozen dumplings from pork and chicken to vegan dumplings (25 for $20). Note: Phat Eatery is also open and offering its excellent Malaysian fare to-go.

Buy a Meal for Health Care Workers + First Responders at Dish Society



is offering customers a way to pay it forward by buying a meal for those working the front lines. Call in an order or place an order online to buy a meal for a nurse, doctor or first responder for $15. Dish Society will compile orders and deliver to various hospitals and first responder units across Houston and the surrounding area. The local kitchen is also offering all bar and restaurant professionals a 50-percent discount on one meal per day via drive-thru service, (alcohol not included). The Heights, San Felipe, Memorial and Katy locations (not Finn Hall) have also created a virtual farmers market full of local produce, meats, eggs, milk, bread, and tortillas from your favorite Houston area farmers, ranchers and food artisans. Place orders online at

.

Tacos for Healthcare Heroes at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go is providing tacos for healthcare heroes as it continues to serve customers during the COVID-19 crisis. For $5, customers can "Buy Tacos for a Hero" as part of any online, phone or in-person order, and Tacos A Go Go will match every taco purchased and deliver meals to local nurses, doctors and first responders at hospitals and testing centers.

Free BBQ for Hospitality Workers at Mutiny Wine Room

In addition to its to-go wine and food menu, Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, is offering a Mutiny BBQ plate, featuring house-smoked meat (pork or brisket) on two sliders, potato salad, coleslaw and beans, free for hospitality workers who show a W-2 (or priced at $8 for guests). Orders can be placed Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 832-618-1233 or mutiny@mutinywineroom.com. There will also be disposable menus offered if guests want to place their order on-site and wait in their vehicle for their food to be prepared. In addition to food, Mutiny is offering discounts on all retail bottled wine purchases.

Wine To-Go and Online Marketplace at Camerata at Paulie’s

Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, will sell bottles of wine for up to a 30-percent retail discount from their listed menu during its newly implemented hours of operation (noon to 9 p.m. daily). Case purchases will get an additional 5-percent discount, and cheese boards can also be packaged for the taking. Along with the new discounts, Camerata recently launched its online marketplace where you can score free delivery on purchased bottles of wine if you live in the loop and place your order before 5 p.m.

To-Geaux Offerings at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux



Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 21930 Kuykendahl, was celebrating its big grand opening in Spring back in March; however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the restaurant had to open for curbside pickup and delivery only. It’s now serving alcohol to-geaux with a food purchase and is offering $35 family meals, which serves four people with their choice of starter, entre?e and side. Additionally, now through April 30, guests can buy three to-geaux orders from Walk-On’s for $30 (pre-tax) or above and bring in receipts to receive a free family meal.