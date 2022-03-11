Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pre-St. Patrick's Day Grub and a Hot New Thai Brunch

Meat-Free Fridays and Restaurant Rodeo SpecialsThose participating in meat-free Fridays during Lent can take a peek at our Fish Friday: Lent Guide to find restaurants offering seafood and vegetarian specials this Lenten season.
From wild game chili and Mutton Buster cocktails to the lowdown on a first-of-its kind steakhouse and saloon right on the HLSR grounds, check out our Rodeo Specials Guide for a roundup of Houston restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials this rodeo season.
New Brunch at Kin Dee Thai CuisineSaturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1533 North Shepherd
Heights Thai hotspot Kin Dee debuts its new weekend brunch menu this Saturday, with service slated for Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. going forward. Gorgeously plated, tasty offerings include Roti Guang Gai, a crispy pancake served with red curry and a sunny side up egg; Salapao Moo Yang, sweet soy sauce-marinated pork belly served in a steamed bun; and Khai Katha, double sunny side up egg with a stir fry of minced chicken, green peas and onion with sweet Thai sausage.
Irish Stew Cook-Off at Griff’s Irish PubSaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
3416 Roseland
The Montrose standby is ready to host its fan-favorite Irish Stew Cook-off ahead of next week’s big St. Patty’s Day blowout. Join the fun for live music, and Irish stew, chili, chicken, an open Irish dish, and dessert competitions. For more St. Pat’s fun, including a pre-St. Patty’s Day pub crawl, Luck of the Irish St. Patrick's Festival and ongoing restaurant and bar specials, consult our Houston St. Patrick’s Day Food, Drink and Event Guide.
BLCK Market at East RiverSaturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
49 Bayou
BLCK Market is hosting its free monthly pop-up over at the East River mixed-use development, featuring live music, food trucks including Taste My Flavias and Nelson’s Cheesesteaks, life size yard games and the opportunity to support 50 Black-owned small businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans and vendors from around the country. And in honor of Women’s History Month, 42 out of 50 of the participating businesses at this weekend’s pop-up are women-owned.
Guest Chef Takeover at Feges BBQSaturday, 5 to 9 p.m.
8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ is hosting its first guest chef takeover, featuring Aki Kinnunen from one of Finland's only Texas BBQ joints, Miller's BBQ. Guests can dine on Texas Wagyu two ways with forest flavors and bone marrow sauce, foie gras, winter truffles and some of Kinnunen’s favorite items from his mom's garden in Finland. The dish will be available on March 12 from 5 to 9pm, in addition to the regular menu, and can be pre-ordered to guarantee availability (pre-orders are going fast).