Driver Excuses for Cycling Deaths in Houston Need to End

Houston has never been a bike friendly city. It is unlikely, given the sheer size, it will ever be a place where bikes will be an everyday means of transportation for the vast majority of Houstonians. But the spate of recent deaths, nearly all caused by hit-and-run accidents with vehicles, is simply inexcusable.

We should know. We are on the road with horrible Houston drivers all the time. And we have a shell of metal around us with protective air bags and seat belts. Imagine what it must be like to be surrounded by distracted drivers on a bike.

Still, that doesn't stop Houston drivers from reacting defensively when they hear the complaints. All you have to do is take to social media and even those who think that biking should be safe in Houston are quick to point out some of the same tired reasoning behind biking deaths, almost never acknowledging that cars are frequently to blame.