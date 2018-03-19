METRORail Accidents Made Worse by Stupid Houston Drivers

On Friday night, I was sitting with my wife and some friends on the front porch of Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge along Main Street near Alabama. We were enjoying a cool evening and celebrating the birthday of a friend. The METRORail was zipping by with frequency, often carrying cowboy hat-clad travelers coming from the rodeo. At one point, a guy in a white SUV, apparently tired of having to wait for drivers in front of him, jumped the bumps that separate the rail tracks from Main Street, sped past four or five cars on the tracks and ran a red light. The Red Line passed literally seconds later probably less than 100 feet behind him.

The Houston Chronicle reported a second man this week was killed by the light rail after he stepped in front of the Red Line. The first was apparently a suicide and this remains under investigation. But, what caught my eye were some of the eye-popping statistical numbers about Houston's driver-rail accidents. Despite being much smaller than many others around the country, we rank highest in both accidents and fatalities involving our light rail system. It has become clear that our biggest problem isn't just the METRORail or its proximity to drivers. It's the drivers in Houston who repeatedly break the law.

We should know. We all drive on area highways. In addition to the incident above, on any given day I see people run lights, speed recklessly, stare at their phones while driving, blow through stop signs and school zones. I once saw a woman driving on the West Loop at about 75 mph while staring into a mirror to put mascara on, her other elbow pushed against the wheel for steering while she clung to a cheeseburger.