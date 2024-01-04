Best Bets: Playoff Fan Central, Swingin' Sinatra and Orlando

It’s official 2024 and today is National CanDo Day.
While we always encourage thinking big, you can also think a little smaller –
such as thinking of the fun things you can definitely do this coming week. Keep
reading for our picks for the best things to do, from gearing up for college
football to revisiting a filmic epic.
Hopefully you’re not all college football-ed
out following Bowl Mania 2023, because on Monday, January 8, Houston’s NRG Stadium will play host to the College Football Playoff
National Championship, where two 14-0 teams, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No.
2 Washington Huskies, will
face each other. In anticipation of the big game, you’ll want to make time to
stop by Playoff
Fan Central on Friday, January 5, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The
interactive, family-friendly experience will feature games, pep rallies, band
performances, autograph sessions, and exhibits dedicated to the history of
college football. Playoff Fan Central will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday,
January 6, and Sunday, January 7. Entry to the experience is free all three
days.
Simply put, Orlando,
ma biographie politique (Orlando, My
Political Biography) is “an
essayistic documentary about transgender and nonbinary identity that draws
inspiration from Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando:
A Biography.” But the “expansive”
film – written and directed by Paul B. Preciado – is also a “sharp,
witty low-budget experimental work of great political and personal conviction,
one that breathes life into Woolf’s novel about a 16-year-old boy in
Elizabethan England who, after centuries of trippy adventures, enigmatically
ends up as a 36-year-old woman in 1928, the year the novel was published.” You
can catch the film at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The film will
screen a second time on Sunday, January 7, at 5 p.m. Tickets to either screening
can be purchased here
for $7 to $9.
Houston
Symphony and Conductor Steven Reineke will welcome vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare back to the Jones Hall
stage on Friday, January 5, at 8 p.m. for Swingin’
Sinatra: A New Year’s Celebration. You can expect to hear the songs made
famous by Frank Sinatra, who Associate Director of Artistic Planning Stephanie
Alla called “one of the
most iconic singers of all time” (as well as one of DeSare’s favorite), such
as “Luck Be a Lady,” “My Way,” and “Come Fly with Me.” The concert will be
performed again at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January
7. In-hall tickets to any of the performances can be purchased here
for $42 to $160. Saturday night’s concert will also be livestreamed and access
can be purchased here
for $20.
Fade To Black Reading Series returns to The MATCH on Friday, January 5, at 8 p.m. for its seventh season. The series will feature eight ten-minute plays, and playwright S. Denise O’Neal, executive director of Shabach Enterprise (which presents both the Fade To Black Reading Series and their annual summer Fade To Black Play Festival), recently told the Houston Press that a short play is “like a commercial where you capture the audience and then you solve the problem in a very short period of time.” The program of short plays will be performed again at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 6 (with an artist Q&A immediately following), and 3 p.m. Sunday, January 7. Tickets can be purchased here for $30 to $40.
Okay, so the holiday season isn’t completely
over. Ever heard of Three Kings Day? Día de Los Reyes? Epiphany? Twelfth day of
Christmas? They all refer to the same holiday, one that celebrates
the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem to see the baby Jesus. In
Spanish-speaking countries, like Mexico, it’s celebrated on January 6. (Remember,
the three wise men got there 12 days late.) On Saturday, January 6, you can
celebrate Three Kings
Day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Casa
Ramirez FOLKART Gallery. The family-friendly celebration includes free gifts,
Mexican hot chocolate and Rosca de Reyes, a traditional sweet bread that is shaped
in the form of a crown (traditionally with a surprise inside). Plan well,
because Pancho Claus will also be
stopping by at 1:30 p.m.
World War I veteran John Griffin is reluctantly
recruited to find the missing daughter of a wealthy financier, a task that
takes the former Marine back to Europe and toward unraveling a much bigger plot
in Alexander C. Juden’s new
novel Crossing Darkness. The book is
“a fast-paced
historical thriller that deftly incorporates post-WWI politics, European
espionage, and complicated personal relationships” with “a cinematic flair
that imbues its scenes with life” as well as “snappy dialogue
that is reminiscent of a fast-paced action thriller.” On Saturday, January
6, at 3 p.m. Juden will visit Murder by the Book to sign copies of
the book, so you can meet the Houston-residing, Rice
University graduate with a background in law, history and political science
for yourself.
Return to J.R.R. Tolkien’s ever-present,
always pop culturally relevant Middle Earth on Saturday, January 6, at 3 p.m.
when Alamo Drafthouse shows the
extended edition of Peter Jackson’s 2001 film Lord
of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The film – the first in
Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy –
is a “sword
and sorcery epic,” and a “good-versus-evil
battle fantasy,” about a hobbit starting a quest to keep a ring from the
hand of a dark lord. Of course, along the way there are not only hobbits, but
wizards, elves, trolls and more in a film that “embodies
the kind of innocence that belongs to an earlier, gentler time.” The film
will screen a second time on Sunday, January 7, at 1:45 p.m. Tickets to either
screening can be purchased here
for $11.