Blindspotting Will Make You Uncomfortable and Everyone Needs to See it

It took lifelong friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal nine years to write and release Blindspotting. Between Digg's role in Hamilton and his burgeoning stardom in film and television, the writing partners found little time over the past decade to work on their passion project. Whatever circumstances, whatever the roadblocks, the film's 2018 release may have been an act of destiny. It is a film perfectly suited to our nation's racial and political climate.

The film set out to be Diggs and Casal’s love letter to Oakland amidst the Bay Area’s ongoing gentrification in the mid 2000s. Growing up in the area, the pair sought to write a screenplay that accurately represented their vision of Oakland and its rapidly changing identity.

While the film they released still focuses heavily on Oakland’s changing demographics and the injection of bougie hipsterism, its central conflict deals with issues of race, incarceration, and police killings in America.