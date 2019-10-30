Tickets Go on Sale Friday for the Return of Comedian Gabriel Iglesias to Houston

NRG Park's announcement Tuesday that Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be performing at NRG Arena has two very important components to it.

First: that he'll be appearing here on April 17, 2020. Second, or maybe it's first, that tickets can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com starting this Friday, November 1.

Iglesias sold out the Toyota Center to film his comedy special One Show Fits All that's now streaming on Netflix. He plans to tape a second special for Netflix sometime next year. He also has the ongoing comedy series on Netflix entitled Mr. Iglesias where he plays a principal. Good news for him; it's already been picked up for 12 more episodes in 2020 for the series in which he is the executive producer and star.

According to the NRG press release:

"Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians with the distinct honor to headline and sell out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. In addition to being one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 410,000,000 views and has over 14 million fans across social media. He was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.



"?Iglesias starred in STXfilm’s animated feature? Ugly Dolls.? His other film credits include ?A Haunted House 2,? S? how Dogs?, ?Magic Mike?, ?Magic Mike XXL? and the animated films ?Coco,? ?Ferdinand,? ?The Star,? S? murfs: The Lost Village?, ?Norm of the North?, ?The Book of Life?, The Nut Job? and Disney’s ?Planes.? Gabriel also starred in the theatrical stand-up concert comedy film, ?The Fluffy Movie."



So count your pennies and get ready to help Iglesias to another sold-out performance in Houston.