Galveston's 32nd AIA SandCastle Competition Time Shifts to August

By day architects work hard to make sure buildings are structurally sound, aesthetically pleasing and tick off boxes for sustainability, environmental impact and functionality. But when it comes to the AIA SandCastle competition, it's time to let loose, take a few more chances and possibly win the coveted Gold Bucket award.

And the one to beat this year is the team of Kirksey + Metzger, a triple-threat powerhouse who have won with Smurf and Turf (2017), Finding Gory (2016) and Jurassic Seuss (2015). Last year's Smurf-tastic design not only earned top honors, but it also swept the Best Traditional Castle and Tallest Standing Structure divisions.

We're not sure how they do it — whether their secret is that they burn the midnight oil watching endless videos by sandcastle pros; create elaborate spreadsheets to calculate the exact number of personnel needed to run water, sift sand and fill buckets; or hunker down at some remote, undisclosed beach to build test runs of that year's design.