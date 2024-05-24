Apollo Disables the Mute Button in Season Finale

The sound of silence can be deafening. The act of being muted and how mental health issues affect society are the central themes to Apollo Chamber Players’ final concert of its 2023-24 Artemis series. The performance will include works from voices that have been suppressed by totalitarian dogma, religion as well as mental illness.The evening will also feature a world premiere of Netherlands-based composer Joey Roukens inspired by Dutch folk music erased from existence. The concert takes place Friday, May 24 at Rice University’s Duncan Recital Hall and will be moderated by St. John Flynn.“I wanted to have some kind of arc to the to the season programming,” said Matthew Detrick, founder and artistic director for the organization, regarding its “Silenced Voices” theme of the season, which also featured concerts titledand. “I think that was at the heart of the season, and I think I think this concert kind of wraps it up . . . we've touched on themes of political and social implications.”On the set list is Dick Kattenburg’s “Trio à cordes,” Robert Schumann’s “Piano Quintet in E-flat major” and Joey Rouken’s “Forgotten Dutch Melodies.” Dutch-Jewish composer Kattenburg perished in Auschwitz because of his faith, Schumann perpetually battled and was ultimately defeated by the scourge of mental illness, and Roukens’ work recalls the cultural songs of a forgotten era in his native Netherlands.Apollo’s programming this season has been envelope-pushing to say the least.“I'm hoping to have a really strong conclusion to this season so we can get to the future and [more deeply explore] how we can do really meaningful programming,” Detrick said. “I think there are organizations that stray from this kind of programming and do not push the boundaries. I think the place of art and music in the world is to push those boundaries and to ask those hard questions because who else is going to do it?”As part of having those hard discussions, Apollo will welcome Molly Cueto from Ellie Mental Health as part of a 30-minute question and answer session before the concert. Cueto specializes in trauma, anxiety, depression, relationships and substance abuse. She uses a person-centered approach to help patients live the life they want. Ellie’s mission is to compassionately transform the culture of mental health care by providing creative solutions that make wellness accessible in every community.The stories of Kattenburg, Schumann and Rouken are almost as dramatic as the music they created.Kattenburg was murdered at Auschwitz at the age of 24 shortly before the liberation following World War II. Before his death, he wrote about thirty songs, including solo pieces, chamber music and orchestral works.Schumann, who is the focus of the concert, lived a rollercoaster of a life. His dreams of performing as a pianist were cut short. He wore a contraption on his hand in an attempt to broaden his finger reach on the piano, when instead the device permanently handicapped his hand and dashed his hopes of becoming a world-famous concert pianist.At the urging of his wife Clara, the daughter of his teacher who vehemently admonished their relationship, he took up composition to retain his place in the world of music. Astonishingly, Schumann thrived as a composer and was able to make a living, albeit he mostly lived in the shadows of his fellow artists.That did not stop his demons, though – and that is in the literal sense. While it is not possible to pinpoint his psyche, most psychiatrists would agree that he demonstrated symptoms of what would, in current times, likely be diagnosed as schizophrenia. He claimed he would often hear voices in his head, and in later years, he associated those voices with animal noises, and eventually, the sounds of devils and angels battling for his soul.He died, according to urban legend, in a mental institution – completely cut off from society.In a twist, Rouken comes from a different part of the spectrum to fill out the muted theme. Instead of suffering from persecution or mental instability, Rouken experiences severe tinnitus – or a loud and constant ringing in the ears. The condition is exacerbated whenever he travels via plane, so while his music is being performed in Houston, the composer is unable to travel to partake in the concert due to his ailment, which, in a way, is muting his presence.Apollo Chamber Players will spotlight these artists and their works, and the organization will perform the task of raising the sound volume to the artistry and mental wellbeing that has previously been put on mute.