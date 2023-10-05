Houston Chamber Choir Christens 29th Season With Joyful Mysteries

Biblical tales have provided endless fodder for creative storytelling, and the Houston Chamber Choir is using the narrative of some of its central protagonists to kick off its 29th season. The world premiere of "The Joyful Mysteries" by composer Daniel Knaggs, which will include guest artists the Monarch Chamber Players and Kinetic Ensemble, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on October 7 at South Main Baptist Church. Commissioned by Holy Rosary Church in Houston, the work explores the five mysteries of joy, which come to be known even in the context of fear, sorrow and suffering.
“I thought it was particularly appropriate to launch this major season with a world premiere,” said Robert Simpson, founder and artistic director of Houston Chamber Choir. “It is really a beautiful, significant work in five movements that the composer is calling a choral symphony. It reflects the theological import of the rosary.”
A group of illustrious soloists include Gabriella Reyes, soprano; Sarah Mesko, mezzo-soprano; and Federico de Michelis, bass-baritone. Leonardo Llagostera will join from the Houston Children’s Chorus as a fourth soloist.
Knaggs, who is a name seen frequently in local programming, composed pieces for Houston Chamber Choir including 2021’s “Two Streams” and 2022’s “Ave Maria No. 18, Regina Pacis.” He offered his description of this newest piece.
“In the broadest sense, this piece is about joy, and it's about joy that exists even in the midst of emotions like fear, anxiety and sorrow . . . all these things that we can't get away from in our lives,” Knaggs said. “Joy that is found in the midst of all that. A lot of vehicles and symbols in the piece help us connect to joy while also knowing that life is not perfect. It's helping to focus on joy as a reality in the midst of the negative [experiences].”
The five mysteries of joy, for anyone who skipped Bible study that week, include the annunciation of the angel Gabriel to Mary, the visitation of Mary to Elizabeth, the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem of Judea, the presentation of Jesus in the temple and the finding of Jesus in the temple.
Likewise, “The Joyful Mysteries” will be told in five movements with the longer movements ranging approximately 10 – 13 minutes and shorter ones ringing in around six to seven minutes each.
“I think it's cool because they all build off of each other, and there are lots of recurring themes and motives as the piece progresses,” Knaggs said. “People become more acquainted with musical material as the piece advances.”
Simpson says this piece fits perfectly into the organization as it continues to mature and strengthen its caliber with each season.
“At season 29, the Houston Chamber Choir is fully engaged in the kind of artistic expression that we want to [present],” he said. “We can no longer say that we're on the cusp of developing ourselves. We have, in fact, created an ensemble that we're very proud of that can tackle anything from the commission of a major work by a living composer to our next major event, a celebration of William Byrd and the great English Renaissance period that he represents, then finishing up the season with jazz with Dave Brubeck’s sons Dan and Chris.”
For Knaggs, creating this piece represents a milestone. It was one year ago this month that the Rice University graduate returned from Ohio back to Houston.
“One year ago, I moved back to Houston after being a professor for three years at the College of Wooster in Ohio,” Knaggs said. “I made a decision to leave my job and take a leap of faith and go freelance 100%. In this past year, I've written two chamber operas. I was able to get into composing while also reorienting with my surroundings in Houston.”
Diving into “The Joyful Mysteries” is something Knaggs was glad to take on as he used to perform as an opera singer, and he’s eager to delve further into the genre.
“In April, I conducted the world premiere of my very first opera, and that was a commission from the Puccini Chamber Opera Festival,” he said. “That was my first shot at that, and I absolutely loved it. I'm finishing up my second opera now and really hoping to keep exploring the opera world.”
Houston Chamber Choir presents “The Joyful Mysteries” at 7:30 p.m. on October 7 at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main. For tickets or information, visit houstonchamberchoir.org. $10 - $45. A livestream option is available for $25.