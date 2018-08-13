Lego People, Gravity-Defying Art and More: Houston's Must-See Art Exhibits

"Park People" by Nathan Sawaya features six figures constructed of Lego® bricks. Folks near Allen Center have been taking selfies but now it moves to Houston Center, August 13-24, courtesy of Arts Brookfield.

Technically not new; we've already seen more than a few H-Town selfies taken with these whimsical Lego® people. But Nathan Sawaya's sextet of monochromatic "Park People" moves to Houston Center for another week or so, giving us one last chance to boost our social media feeds. Don't miss this Insta-worthy art before it disappears, brick by brick.

August 13-24, Nathan Sawaya, "Park People," Arts Brookfield, 2 Houston Center

Home of Steve and Barbara Douglas, North Hollywood, CA, by Mark Bennett, on view in "Always Greener: Seeing and Seeking Suburbia" at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, August 21-February 3. © Photo by Mark Bennett

We've all been shaped by television, but artist Mark Bennett has taken it a step further by creating house plans based on the '60s sitcom My Three Sons. His architectural tribute covers the later CBS years, after Robbie and Katie get married and have triplets, thereby introducing their own three sons into the mix. The "Always Greener: Seeing and Seeking Suburbia — Selections from the Museum's Collection" exhibit includes iconic photography, film stills, collages and more that demonstrate how the American Dream can also lead to isolation, frustration and compromise.