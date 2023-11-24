Houston Symphony goes full 'Diva-licious' for an unforgettable POPS concert

This Thanksgiving weekend, after the turkey and stuffing has settled, Houstonians are welcomed to trot their way over to Jones Hall for a concert to shake the tryptophan away – and some of the best leading ladies along with the Houston Symphony will provide the soundtrack to get the party rolling.From the sweet refrains of Alicia Keys to the earth-shaking vocals of Whitney Houston, LaKisha Jones and Nova Payton will channel the some of the greatest legends of disco, pop and R&B. Relive the songs everyone knows and loves with chart-topping hits from Gloria Gaynor, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and more.Thanks to her roots in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, Houston-based songbird Jones was gracioius enough to take a few minutes away from her hot-stepping schedule to describe the concert.“The guests are in for a treat,” she said. “They're going to be in for a night full of classics. We're going to take them on a journey down memory lane with some of the greatest hits that they remember and get them up on their feet dancing and celebrating.”Jones is a repeat guest from the symphony, recently seen at the Independence Day concerts and other select guest performances.As ancontestant, she knows a little bit about how to command a crowd. The chanteuse earned a fourth-place finish in the show’s sixth season and a first-place finish in America’s heart.The programming is clearly in Jones’ wheelhouse. She has both the stage presence and vocal gymnastic flexibility required to rapture an audience. And she does it with ease…just as any master of show would.Jones is originally from Flint, Michigan, but she transplanted to Houston and has spent the last 10-plus years in the Bayou City. She plans to impress her fellow neighbors with a noteworthy concert; Albeit, the velvet-voiced wonder isn’t taking any chances when it comes to performing.“I'm a mom, so I'm making sure that my voice and my throat don't get the germs from my teenager when she comes home from school,” she said. “I’m resting, working and practicing. That's kind of how I'm preparing for this concert. I’m making sure that I'm ready to give a great show because I don't perform in Houston a lot. Being home is a treat.”School teachers across the country, and fellow musicians, celebrate Jones’ dedication to avoiding the cold and flu season.While the country got to know Jones via, Houston got to know her beforehand with, a contest hosted by. She says’s competition prepared her for the big shots at, but ultimately, she loves connecting with her fans.“Honestly, I love performing,” she said. “I love telling the story and relating to the audience.”And speaking of Houston, Jones credits "The Voice" (for the uninitiated, that’s Miss Whitney Houston and not the television show) as well as her time spent as a church choir singer as her inspiration for becoming a full-time songstress. Any eagle-eyed watcher will also note that Aretha Franklin holds a space in shaping Jones’ musical influence.Since her time on, Jones has produced an album, starred on Broadway and become the master of her own domain with a dedication show to Miss Whitney “The Voice” Houston. Jones has also made appearances world-wide with orchestras as a guest vocalist.For right now, though, we’re glad to welcome her back to a hometown audience who knows and appreciates her vocal talents.