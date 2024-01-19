Leon III Evolves Into A Houston Band

“We are sort of a collection of people,” says Stepanian of the band which will perform on Saturday at The Continental Club along with now Austin-based Houstonian, Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire.
Leon III was born from Wrinkle Neck Mules, a band from Richmond, Virginia that both Stepanian and Brent have been part of. Stepanian wanted a new project to explore diverse sounds and try something different.
“As I sort of evolved personally, I wanted to do something else musically,” says Stepanian. “Initially I thought about doing a solo project and just hiring musicians to do it, but Mason and I are very close musically and personally, so I wanted him to be involved.”
The musicians historically had written the songs themselves and then pulled from their network of musicians to join them in the studio and on tour making Leon III a constant cast of rotating characters with an always varying sound.
“The idea was that I wanted Leon III to always change. I wanted the ability to use different colors, different ideas. I really didn't want to get locked into personnel, I wanted to tap into a network of people,” Stepanian said
The effect is noted as each of the band's three albums to date delve into a variety of influences. Their latest release, Something Is Trying To Change My Mind incorporates a tapestry of dreamy and psychedelic sounds ranging from omnichord to sitar.
Stepanian describes building the songs out of layers and layers of tracks in the studio. "We spend way too much and energy on the recordings," he says adding, "We are very interested in making these very intricate album experiences and we've gotten better at it."
Stepanian is reluctant to describe Something Is Trying To Change My Mind as a COVID album but admits the songs were written during that time of global turmoil. Despite the influence, Something Is Trying To Change My Mind does not play as a dreary album but instead a beautiful and rich reflection of hope with hints of a strong personal journey with universal themes.
For their latest release, Leon III counted on their unofficial third member, Mark Nevers as producer. Nevers has worked with a long list of impressive artists ranging from George Jones and Charlie Louvin to Silver Jews, Andrew Bird and Bonnie "Prince" Billy.
“Mark Nevers is not necessarily a household name but he has a long history of making albums with some indie rock people that are notable. Mark was in Nashville forever and has a real knack for this sound and kind of forcing us to work and work and work and just throw so much paint at the canvas that he goes back then sifts through it all in a way that it really brings out the beauty in there.”
Stepanian’s desire for a new project intertwined with moving to Houston where he and Brent, who still lives in Virginia, tapped their musical resources in town forming the closest that Leon III has ever come to being a band.
“We swoll into a six person band which is all right for me,” says Stepanian. “We don't necessarily pop right out as a Houston band but more and more of the players end up being from Houston.”
The current lineup, and the one that will perform on Saturday includes the band's founders along with Houston-based musicians Isaias Gil, Mark Riddell, Katie Rushing and Jeremy Nuncio. Stepanian describes the current band as having a profound impact on what they do as a whole and leaving their mark on the band's latest album.
“Leon III is starting to have a sound. We’ve evolved into being more of a band and now these guys are very invested so I think that if we were going to make another album, I would take this crew that we have right now and go do it.”
Leon III will perform with Tony Kamel on Saturday, January 20 at The Continental Club, 3700 Main, 9 p.m, $15-25