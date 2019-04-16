Houston By the Neighborhood: Five Corners

Everybody's got a different definition of what it means to be "inside the Loop." Purists know it means 610, though as the Houston metropolitan area has grown there are looser interpretations that it's inside Beltway 8 or even more nebulous claims that it's inside the Grand Parkway.

Located smack dab in the middle of that debate is Five Corners, though being so close to several major freeways means its residents always have a Plan B when it comes to traffic woes. Report cards from area schools are mixed but the community has a strong Environmental Design Master Plan, with proposals for more mobility, parks, open spaces and landscaping. The district already has more than 480 acres of parks and greenspaces that include walking trails, playgrounds and other amenities, so it's off to a good start. Plus there's that whole "home of the best ribs" thing going on at the popular Mad Max BBQ on West Orem.

During a District K Townhall last month Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that nearby Fort Bend was up next for the mayor's Complete Communities initiative, one that helps neighborhoods achieve their full potential. Although Fort Bend is outside Beltway 8, it is a neighbor to Five Corners and area improvements will only serve to lift up the region further.

So what do property values look like in District K, and what sets Five Corners apart from other neighborhoods?

The equestrian set should take notice of the ten-acre property at 5010 Anderson. No deed restrictions and a separate well for agriculture or farm use make this property perfect for a nice horse farm. It won't last long — it's already listed as "pending continue to show" — but whoever gets this prime real estate will also net a couple of storage buildings in the deal. This property has has been listed by KBH Signature Realty Group for $825,2000.

Never run out of storage space with this home at 14039 Ambrose; it comes with a 2,500 square foot metal building. Photo by Next Listing

Built in 1970, this ranch-style three bedroom home at 14039 Ambrose has a lawn that seems to go on forever, though it's more like two-thirds of an acre. Quiet, well-maintained and on a dead-end street, the property apparently didn't flood during Tropical Storm Harvey and comes with a 2,500 square foot metal building. The living room has a demi wall with a Brady Bunch vibe and area schools — Petersen Elementary and Lawson Middle School — get better than average marks. This property has been listed by Re/Max Southwest for $315,000.

Gain easy access to Sam Houston Parkway with this recently constructed (2017) two-story home at 6311 Brooklawn. You'll find four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and tons of upgrades like granite counters, custom cabinets, arched entryways, and light and bright tile flooring. Nearby Windsor Village Elementary and Lawson Middle School fare well, too. This property has been listed by Blueroof Real Estate for $290,000.

If you're the sort who likes their homes brand new, then check out the under construction property at 2707 Star Sky Way. Located in the private, gated community of Bayou Oaks at West Orem, this four bedroom home will include all sorts of energy-saving features: ceiling fans, digital programmable thermostat, high-efficiency HVAC, blown fiberglass insulation, Low-E windows, and a radiant attic barrier. This property has been listed by K. Hovnanian® Homes® for $258,085.

Located within Five Corners, City Park is a 475-acre master-planned community with entry monuments, attractive perimeter walls and playground facilities that are described as adventurous. Just listed on the market is a four bedroom home at 12522 Lake Portal Drive, designed by Express Homes and presented by D.R. Horton Homes. This one's got all the bells and whistles, plus energy-saving features and an installed alarm system. This property has been listed by Clayton Nash Real Estate for $251,925.

This three bedroom home at 3330 Angel Lane is located in the Village at Glen Iris subdivision within the Five Corners market area. Photo by Shoot Photography

This cute little bungalow at 3330 Angel Lane is simply adorable. It was built in 2006 but has recently been updated: There's a chef-worthy kitchen with granite counters, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances; dark hardwood floors throughout; and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. The exterior photo (above) doesn't show the enormity of the back yard that backs up to undeveloped green spaces. This property has been listed by Re/Max Premier Properties for $165,000.

Find plenty bang for the buck at this recently listed four bedroom home at 806 Blanchard Hill Lane in Five Corners. Built in 2005 it's got fresh paint, ceramic tile on the first floor, and new laminate flooring on the second story. Decent schools, including the area high school, mean this property won't last long. It's been listed by Rent 2 Own Realty for $185,000.

To learn more about the Five Corners District, and how it became known as the "home of the best ribs," visit 5cornersdistrict.org.