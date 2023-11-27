Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Sports Bar

November 27, 2023 4:00AM

Best Sports Bar: Home Run Dugout

In a baseball-crazed city, it was just a matter of time before a baseball-crazed sports bar emerged and that sports bar is Home Run Dugout. The massive Katy complex celebrates America’s pastime – no, not baseball, but root, root, rooting for the home team with family, friends and fellow sports fans. Up and down the bar’s lineup, there’s a murderer’s row of attractions, beginning with the all-important leadoffs of full-service bars, excellent pub food, ample seating and TVs galore.

Then, there’s the middle of the lineup, the heart of the place, a dozen batting bays for rent which allow fans to grab a bat, take some swings and do their best Altuve at the plate. Kids and adults play wiffleball and kickball on the bar’s very cool Beer Garden Baseball Field. Give us a sports bar where customers can actively unleash their inner jock and we’re sold every time.

If all of that doesn’t have you saying “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play,”  Home Run Dugout rounds out its lineup with a lineup of fun events, particularly live music nights showcasing local and regional acts, but also the customary trivia nights and quirky pinch hitters like dog costume contests and chili cookoffs. No one has to sit the bench at Home Run Dugout, there’s something for every sports fan, young or old.

1220 Grand W Blvd, Katy
833-384-6881
homerundugout.com
