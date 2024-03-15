Navigation
Strong Storms Rolling Through Houston Area Cause Delays and Cancellations At Local Airports

March 15, 2024 6:15PM

For those trying to head into or out of the Houston area, expect delays due to Friday's inclement weather.
Strong lightning, thunder, showers, wind gusts, and hail disrupted flights early Friday evening at Houston-area airports George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby, leading to delays and cancellations for those coming into and leaving the city.

Employees with Bush and Hobby took to the respective airports X, formerly Twitter, accounts to alert those arriving that storm conditions may also cause delays at baggage claims. They advised travelers scheduled to depart from either airport to check the status of their flights before heading out. Those at or going to Bush were also warned that some traffic lights around the airport were flashings. Crews are actively working to restore them to avoid more traffic delays.

According to FlightAware, a live flight status tracker operated by the private company Collins Aerospace, Bush reported 477 total delays and 32 cancellations. Hobby had 183 total delays and eight cancellations as of 5:40 p.m.

All flights coming into Bush were being held at their departure locations until 6:15 p.m., and all flights arriving at Hobby remained where they took off until 5:45 p.m. These ground stops caused average delays of about two hours at Bush and one hour and 15 minutes at Hobby for all inbound flights.

Both airports reported delays in departing flights: Bush reported an average of one hour and 20 minutes, and Hobby had an average of 32 minutes. Ongoing flights were also held up, with average wait times of 43 and 39 minutes at Bush and Hobby, respectively.

This story will be updated as needed. 
Faith Bugenhagen

