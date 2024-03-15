Strong Storms Rolling Through Houston Area Cause Delays and Cancellations At Local Airports

Employees with Bush and Hobby took to the respective airports X, formerly Twitter, accounts to alert those arriving that storm conditions may also cause delays at baggage claims.
Adverse weather conditions are causing delays. Be prepared for potential delays with baggage upon arrival as well. Make sure to check in with your airline before making your way to the airport. Your understanding is greatly appreciated! https://t.co/ZfFBqAWSn3— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) March 15, 2024
They advised travelers scheduled to depart from either airport to check the status of their flights before heading out. Those at or going to Bush were also warned that some traffic lights around the airport were flashings. Crews are actively working to restore them to avoid more traffic delays.
🌧️✈️ Hey there, travelers! ⚠️ Due to adverse weather conditions, we're experiencing flight delays. Arrival passengers might also experience delays with their baggage. For the latest updates, check with your airline before heading to the airport. https://t.co/qlPSNYCxz3— Bush Intercontinental Airport (@iah) March 15, 2024
According to FlightAware, a live flight status tracker operated by the private company Collins Aerospace, Bush reported 477 total delays and 32 cancellations. Hobby had 183 total delays and eight cancellations as of 5:40 p.m.
All flights coming into Bush were being held at their departure locations until 6:15 p.m., and all flights arriving at Hobby remained where they took off until 5:45 p.m. These ground stops caused average delays of about two hours at Bush and one hour and 15 minutes at Hobby for all inbound flights.
Both airports reported delays in departing flights: Bush reported an average of one hour and 20 minutes, and Hobby had an average of 32 minutes. Ongoing flights were also held up, with average wait times of 43 and 39 minutes at Bush and Hobby, respectively.
This story will be updated as needed.