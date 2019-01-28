 


Bright sunny skies, at least for the first half of the week.
Photo by Roy Luck via Flickr

Weather Week: Cold and Dry Ahead of Warmer, Wetter Weather

Jeff Balke | January 28, 2019 | 4:30am
This past weekend brought some pretty magnificent weather. It was a bit on the chilly side, but the sun was out and it was pretty lovely overall. This week promises more of the same for the first half of the week with clouds gathering toward the weekend.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of a cold front. As the front approaches Monday night, rain chances will increase to around 60 percent, mostly along the frontal boundary. It will clear out quickly and lows overnight will drop in the mid 30s.

It won't warm up much on Tuesday. Expect highs only around 50 degrees with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin shifting out of the east into the evening and clouds will increase. Wednesday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows around 40.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with highs climbing up around 60 degrees under cloudy skies. Expect it to be rather gloomy as rain chances increase for Friday and into the weekend. It doesn't appear the weekend will be a slog, exactly, but it should be drizzly and gray.

But, for the week, weather should be fairly nice with the exception of a few showers as the front moves through Tuesday night. Enjoy the sunshine before the clouds close in.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

