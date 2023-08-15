HISD's Office of Special Education Services Terminates Nearly Two Dozen Contracted Employees

Superintendent Miles has made a clear commitment to students with special education needs and their families. Every school in HISD will meet the needs of all students, students with special education needs will achieve at high levels, and HISD staff on campuses and in the central office will be accountable for the success of our students with special education needs. Compliance will be the rule; exceptional instruction for all students will be the expectation.



Houston ISD has not released special education teachers. We are currently recruiting for special education teacher positions.



In the latest wave of employee terminations, the Houston Independent School District has ended the contracts of almost two dozen independent licensed school psychologists and educational diagnostics hired to work at the district this upcoming school year.HISD eliminated 21 contractor positions in the district’s Office of Special Education Services due to appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’ efforts to focus on hiring full-time employees.The cuts came following a review conducted by the office in mid-June into the services provided by contracted employees to evaluate for potential lay-offs. Despite this office's decreased staff, the district has not fired any special education teachers and is recruiting more, according to a statement from HISD.HISD actively has an “adequate number” of district-employed diagnosticians and plans to continue hiring independently contracted speech pathologists and licensed school psychologists. If additional services are required for students with disabilities, the district will continue to utilize any contracted provider needed.In the past, Miles’ has announced potential plans related to special education reforms, including raising special education instructors’ pay and evaluating principals based on factoring in special education-related results. These targeted changes come in the wake of HISD’s long-standing history of falling short of detecting, supporting and instructing students with disabilities.Although these terminations are aimed at contracted employees, Miles has also reduced district-employed staff positions ahead of this school year. Nearly 600 people in HISD’s Central Office were fired, and more than 1,600 vacant positions were eliminated to account for the flexibility needed in the budget for Miles’ New Education System-related reforms.HISD’s statement on terminating these contractor positions: