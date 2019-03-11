How Come We Say "Don't Mess With Texas" But Allow a Twice-a-Year Time Change?

We're in the 21st Century but every year we're all re-enactors - willing or not — trapped in an premise embraced during World War I. This particular philosophy: that Daylight Savings Time is good for us.

Most of you bleary-eyed readers are probably thinking this morning it's not.

Sunday morning was bad enough — especially for folks headed for church who walked in halfway through the sermon. Did you run around changing all the non-smart-phone clocks in your house? Did you know many people are never up to the task of changing their car clocks and just wait out the months until the right time kicks in again? Are you one of them?