Pasadena Fire Breaks Out at Veranda Village Apartments Again

July 28, 2023 7:56PM

The fire was fully engaged by the time firefighters arrived. Photo by Jennifer Lake


The same Pasadena complex that caught on fire just shy of two years ago, had another blaze break out in its apartments Friday.

According to Pasadena's Chief Fire Marshall, they received a call at 1:36 p.m. and the fire was fully engaged when they arrived at Veranda Village Apartments. Of the 20 to 24 unites affected, two were declared a total loss.

There were no injures but some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.  Seventy-five firefighters responded, some of them from volunteer units. 
Two of the units were declared total losses.
Photo by Jennifer Lake
