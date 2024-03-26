Most Likely Scenarios for the Houston Texans and the 42nd Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a little over four weeks away, which means the Houston Texans get yet another chance to improve their football team for the upcoming season. Nothing will ever top the 2023 draft, where the Texans selected C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson with back to back picks near the top of the first round. Thankfully, though, the team is good enough to where the draft is no longer the highlight of the year.If the team weren't very good, the waiting until Friday evening to make their first pick at 42nd overall might sting a little bit. However, in this draft, the 42nd overall slot, combined with having a pick 17 spots later at 59th overall, means there is a ton of intrigue. By my count, there are really four distinct possibilities as to what GM Nick Caserio chooses to do at 42. Here they are in ascending order of likelihood:While this draft is deep at certain positions, and moving down from 42 might yield some extra picks, the Texans still have enough holes in the roster to where they need contributors. Trading down from 42 would appear to be getting a little too cute.This will not be the last time you read these words in this space — this draft class is deep with young wide receivers. Like "middle of the ocean" deep. There are about a dozen first round level talents at wide receiver in this draft, and at least a few of them will be there at 42. Getting C.J. Stroud at least one more weapon at wide receiver beyond just Nico Collins and Tank Dell is a must between now and training camp.The reason I put this option at a higher probability than drafting an offensive weapons is the deep WR class. There could very well be a receiver available at 59 that's just as good as the ones available at 42. Conversely, the Texans have needs on the defensive interior, and while T-Vondre Sweat of Texas or Brandon Fiske of FSU may be there at 42, they will not be there at 49.Caserio has acknowledged this as a distinct possibility, and that stands to reason, as Caserio has actually moved up to draft a large number of the players he's taken in the three drafts he's overseen since taking over as Texans GM in 2021. Certainly, if a player Caserio likes starts to fall to the bottom of the first round of the draft, he might move up to secure that player and the fifth year option that comes with a rookie contract of a first round pick.