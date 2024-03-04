In HISD , It Looks Like Money Talks as Regards Teacher Retention



In a Monday press release that the district was clearly happy to generate, Houston ISD administrators today announced that the majority of their teachers say they are staying for the 2024-25 academic year. How much of that depends upon the higher salaries for teachers at the New Education System schools is anyone's guess.



Salaries for high school NES teachers, for example, start at $82,816, and go up to $88,816 for a teacher with five or more years of experience, the press release stated. NES schools also receive more support and lesson plans generated by Central Office — something that has received both accolades and complaints.



As part of an annual survey, HISD asks teachers what they plan to do for the next school year. Of the 93 percent of HISD teachers, or 10,230 teachers, who responded this year, 96 percent said they want to continue teaching in HISD. According to HISD this was a higher number of respondents than previous years.



Also, 97 percent of teachers who work at a NES school with its more structured day and constant testing, campus want to stay in the NES. Of the teachers at non-NES schools that will be part of the NES system in the fall, 90 percent want to stay at the same campus.



In addition,14 percent of teachers who work at a non-NES school want to transfer to an NES campus, the district says. Superintendent Mike Miles installed the system at the beginning of this school year at a select number of schools and has greatly expanded it for next year.



“These numbers clearly show our teachers are dedicated to their students and want to be a part of the most important transformation effort in the country,” said Miles. “We’ve said that HISD is building an elite team. As part of the survey, we shared our new Employee Value Proposition that outlines why the District is a uniquely great place to work and what we expect from our employees. The 96 percent of teachers who want to stay in HISD see what we offer that other districts don’t.”