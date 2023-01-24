Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Provides Free Admission to Attendees on Community Day

This event announced Monday, will take place on Wednesday, March 8 and will allow any member of the community admission to the carnival, the livestock show and all the grounds’ attractions free of charge from 8 a.m. to noon.
"Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the Rodeo has to offer. We are grateful for our partnership with TC Energy, and we can't wait to celebrate on March 8,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.
In addition to sponsoring this event, TC Energy will also be donating $1 per every person who attends the event to their Build Strong program. This program invests in organizations that aid first responders, provide access to education, protect local environment, and work to alleviate poverty.
TC Energy’s statement below:
“We’re returning to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo this year as the sponsor of Community Day – presented by TC Energy, on Wednesday, March 8. As part of our refreshed sponsorship, we will bring the community together and provide free entry into the rodeo grounds from 8 a.m. – noon.
“This fun-filled day for families and friends will have plenty of programming to celebrate Houston’s diverse and inclusive community spirit. Many members of the TC Energy team will be at NRG Park volunteering to help bring the community together in a safe and fun environment.”Free admission to this event does not include access to the Rodeo programming or the nightly concerts — tickets to these events are sold separately. However, those who have tickets to the Rodeo will have access to NRG’s grounds.
Community Day attendees can also expect discounts provided for carnival rides, games and food and beverages until 4 p.m.
Other special events that offer similar discounts include Family Wednesdays, which will be held on March 1 and March 15. On these days free admission is available, but only for seniors who are over 60 and children under 12 years old.
The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on Tuesday, February 28 and will run until Sunday, March 19.
When: Wednesday, March 8, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: NRG Center
3 NRG Park
More Information: Community Day