Houston Texans Have Ninth Best Super Bowl Odds After Free Agency

As 2023 unfolded, it was nice to see the Texans slowly climb their way up the board, as they surprised more and more people along the way. Now, here we are, in March of 2024, and the Texans have themselves in the upper third of all teams in the NFL on the odds board!
Kansas City Chiefs 6/1A few thoughts here:
San Francisco 49ers 6/1
Baltimore Ravens 9/1
Buffalo Bills 12/1
Cincinnati Bengals 12/1
Detroit Lions 14/1
Philadelphia Eagles 14/1
Dallas Cowboys 18/1
Green Bay Packers 22/1
Houston Texans 22/1
Los Angeles Rams 25/1
New York Jets 25/1
Atlanta Falcons 28/1
Miami Dolphins 28/1
Chicago Bears 40/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1
Los Angeles Chargers 40/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 40/1
Cleveland Browns 45/1
Indianapolis Colts 55/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1
Las Vegas Raiders 75/1
Minnesota Vikings 80/1
Seattle Seahawks 80/1
Arizona Cardinals 100/1
Denver Broncos 100/1
New Orleans Saints 100/1
New York Giants 125/1
Washington Commanders 125/1
Tennessee Titans 150/1
New England Patriots 175/1
Carolina Panthers 250/1
The Texans' offseason hype is real!
The Houston Texans still have work to do on parts of their roster, but the signing of defensive end Danielle Hunter really highlighted things we already knew — guys really want to play with C.J. Stroud and for DeMeco Ryans. It highlighted it to where the Texans' newfound "culture" was a topic on every national sports debate show last week. The odds reflect this. The Texans are on the moderately short list of title contenders in 2024.
The Texans' brutal schedule is framed very well in this odds board context
Now, if there's one thing that might be an obstacle in the Texans getting to the tippy top of the AFC, where they might secure a first round bye, it's the step up in weight class that their schedule will represent. We know the opponents, but we don't know the specifics of dates, kickoff times, and the possibility of a London game. For some context on the difficulty of opponent, the Texans are tied for ninth on this odds board with Green Bay. Of the other teams in the top ten, the Texans face SIX of them — Kanas City, Baltimore, Buffalo, Detroit, Dallas, and Green Bay. YIKES.
Hey Deshaun Watson, how are things in Cleveland?
The Houston Texans' Super Bowl odds are 22 to 1. The Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl odds are 45 to 1. How YOU doin', Deshaun Watson?
Poor Bryce Young
Man, there were a lot of Texans fans, myself included, that preferred Bryce Young to C.J. Stroud coming out of college. Boy, do I feel stupid now? Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers enter the season at the very bottom of the odds board. The good news for you, Bryce — that's exactly where the Texans were a year ago! Dreams can come true!
