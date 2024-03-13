Four Thoughts on the Houston Texans in NFL Free Agency

I seen what Akins did his second time around I seen what Des king did his second time around God gave me a second chance imma take the humble route wit it this time around https://t.co/21hNf0SU4u — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) March 11, 2024

NFL free agency is a crazy thing. There are tons of metrics out there that tell us, in plain numerical form, that teams who rush into the first day of free agency head first, like William Wallace's army running into battle in, fail at free agency. They overpay, they under-research the players, and ultimately they take on dead cap money like water onto a sinking ship. Most of the time, that's the case.Still, there are massive factions of NFL team fanbases that want one thing in the middle of March — they want their team to rush headfirst into free agency, make huge splashes, and win March. News flash for Texan fans, the Texans will never be a team trying to win March as long as Nick Caserio is the general manager.The Texans' cautious, judicious approach to free agency on Monday and Tuesday rubbed many fans the wrong way, Monday in particular, as they had to watch names like Christian Wilkins ($110 million contract with Las Vegas) and Saquon Barkley ($38 million contract with Philadelphia) sail off the board and out of their lives.Still, the Texans did a few things to improve their roster, with plenty more money to spend, fi they see fit. As of Tuesday afternoon, many big names remained on the board. Here are four thoughts on where the Texans are heading into Tuesday evening:The Texans came into free agency among the top six or seven teams, in terms of salary cap space, so there was hope that they might be making a big, splashy signing. My hope was that big, splashy signing would be Miami DT Christian Wilkins, but the splash became a tsunami when the Raiders decided to give him $110 million over four years. Then came Tuesday afternoon, when Nick Caserio was able to pull off an Astro-like short term deal with a marquee free agent, as Minnesota Viking DE Danielle Hunter, a Katy native, chose to come home on a two year, $49 million deal to try to win a Super Bowl with his hometown team. This was a trajectory changing signing.The most noteworthy move made by the Texans wound up being a trade for Bengals RB Joe Mixon. The Bengals were on the verge of cutting Mixon on Monday night, when the Texans instead offered up some undisclosed draft assets. It's a good thing the Texans made the deal, as they were on the verge of getting shut out of the running back marketplace. Mixon comes with a checkered background. On the field, he's been a very good player, averaging over 900 yards rushing per season since 2017. Off the field, he comes with some recent and not so recent baggage. In the latter category, he very infamously punched a woman while he was in college at Oklahoma in 2014. He was suspended for a season, and hasn't had any similar issues since. More recently, in 2023, he was acquitted of charges of aggravated menacing, when he was alleged to have pointed a gun at a woman back in January. I'm honestly a little surprised the Texans chose to acquire Mixon, but I trust they did plenty of due diligence.Monday was marked by the Texans watching two of their best defensive playmakers in 2023 leave for the Minnesota Vikings. DE Jon Greenard (12.5 sacks in 2023) got a four year, $76 million deal from the Vikings, and LB Blake Cashman, a Minnesota native, got a three year deal worth up to $24 million. The Texans replaced them with two Tennessee Titans — DE Denico Autry (11.5 sacks) for two years, $20 million, and LB Azeez Al-Shair for three years, $34 million. Worst case, I think the Texans break even in these transactions, especially when you consider how steep the price would have been to keep Greenard, who's had health issues for most of his NFL career.Yes, he is! Johnson, the mercurial second round pick from the 2019 draft, whose first stint with the Texans was marked by immaturity, constant position changes, and ultimately a trade to Kansas City, is back! This time, he is back as a reserve defensive back and special teamer, and if this post on X.com is any indication, perhaps he has matured:I'm rooting for ya, Lonnie!