Four Free Agents That Still Make Sense for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offseason feels like it has crescendoed at least three times already. On the first day fo free agency, they signed Denico Autry and Azeez Al Shaair to fortify the defense. Those weren't huge moves, but they did fortify a defense in need of fortifying. Then, the next day they signed Danielle Hunter, and the NFL was put on notice.It was always going to be hard to top the Hunter signing, but the Texans and GM Nick Caserio managed to do just that on Wednesday this week in trading for disgruntled Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs. This SHOULD be the crescendo of the offseason. The Texans don't really have the cap space remaining for a big veteran signing, nor the draft capital to provide a "HOLY BLEEP!" moment in the draft.There are still some quality names out there in free agency, though, and the Texans still have some money to spend, if they so choose, believe it or not. Here are four available free agents that make a whole lot of sense for the Texans, at this advanced stage of the pre-draft portion of the offseason:The Texans still have an opening at their cornerback slot opposite Derek Stingley. They signed former top picks Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson to low level, one year deals, but if they're looking for someone reliable, and of whom Nick Caserio has knowledge, Gilmore, who played for the Patriots while Caserio was there, is available.On the depth chart, safety does not appear to be a need. Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre are penciled in as starters, and both are favorites of the higher ups with the Texans. However, Simmons is a Pro Bowl caliber safety, and the longer the offseason goes on, the lower his price probably goes. At the very least, you can spend some money and make safety a super deep position.Dobbins' career has been ravaged by injuries, since he came into the league in 2020. When he has played, he's been productive, and has the potential to be a top 10 back in the NFL. However, he is coming off an Achilles, which is always a concern. If the Texans can land him on a one year deal for a few million bucks, it may be worth it.In terms of body count, the Texans appear set along the defensive line. They have more than enough professional players. However, quality on the interior does not match the quantity. In DeMeco Ryans' defense, Campbell can probably play some end and some on the interior, and in terms of leadership, he might be the best available free agent at any position right now.