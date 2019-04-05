Texas House Reps Seek Answers From ITC Friday In Austin

A panel in the Texas House of Representatives questioned International Terminals Company and those involved in the effort to contain the chemical fire that began March 17 at its facility in Deer Park, in a hearing Friday in Austin.



ITC, who used independent fire fighting contractors including U.S. Fire Pump, didn’t immediately reach out for state or federal help in containing the fire. State Rep. Ed Thompson (R-Pearland) raised the question of whether action should be mandated by authorities sooner in the future. “I wonder if there should be some sort of protocol of who takes charge of that and when. Whether it’s the fire marshal or someone that’s evaluating this situation saying, this thing is way beyond what we have the assets and facility to do.”

Questions surround the fact that ITC, who has authority over everything within its property line, could have asked for help from the local authorities and beyond used federal resources sooner. On the other hand, were local, stare, and federal agencies feeling the need to step in, they would have to assess whether or not they could financially as well as gain court approval beforehand.

“I don’t know if I feel real comfortable with that myself,” Thompson reiterated. “I think that at some point in time, we as a state, need to establish some sort of guideline as to when someone is there to make that call.”

Whether the immediate threat of a chemical fire should warrant action from all government agencies capable of helping, financial challenges incurred by local, state and federal do weigh heavily on decision making. A representative for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stated, “A glimpse of what this is going to cost is going to be significant, in one of the second flare ups, when they had plenty of foam on site, just to tap down that fire was probably about a half a million dollar shot of foam.”

Texas Representative Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington) circled back to the matter first breached by Thompson of mutual aid, the sharing of resources between agencies in times of emergency. He asked Harris County Fire Inspector Toby Rhodes whether there is statewide mutual aid for those resources that very expensive. Especially, again, referencing smaller communities that can’t afford them. Without any definitive answers made, the question still stands.