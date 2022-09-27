NFL Scrapping Pro Bowl Game for Skills Competition, Flag Football

The NFL's annual gathering of its biggest stars has become an afterthought on the calendar. Even the players chosen for it, by and large, are hesitant to go to the Pro Bowl, despite the fact that it is typically held in a luxurious spot, like Hawaii, Florida, or Las Vegas. Understandably, in an age where players are doing fewer and fewer padded things aside from actual games, players don't feel like taking extra hits in an All Star Game.
The fly in the ointment in doing away with the Pro Bowl is that it still draws decent television ratings, despite the on-field farce the quality of play has become. To that end, the NFL announced on Monday that they will be drastically altering the format of the Pro Bowl weekend. As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:
Make no mistake, despite the game becoming a punchline, this is the end of an era for a tentpole event on the NFL calendar since 1951. Here are the important things you need to know:
NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with a multi-day skills competition and flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas the Sunday before the Super Bowl.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022
The event will be a weeklong thing and it will be called the "Pro Bowl Games"
The event will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days. (With the mention of "non-football skills," I'm picturing a cross between the QB Challenge and Battle of the Network Stars!) The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Feb. 5. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said that this structure was something they concocted based on feedback from players:
"The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you're having that multiday element. It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs."Peyton Manning will play a big role!
We love that! When Peyton Manning was an active player, we were programmed to hate him because he tore our hearts out, but now that he is retired, he is fun! He is like pizza — everything is more fun with pizza involved! For this event, Manning's Omaha Productions company will have a big say in the content, and they will promote the event throughout the week. Manning will also have role in the events themselves, providing his perspective as an announcer and his game day input as a member of the coaching staff for the flag football game:
"The Pro Bowl has always been a time to step back and celebrate the game of football with teammates, fans and family," Manning told the AP. "I'm thankful I can continue to be part of the week as all of us at Omaha Productions work with the NFL to reimagine The Pro Bowl Games. Making Sunday's game a flag football game is great to see. Youth football has been extremely important to me, and knowing NFL FLAG will help grow this sport, I hope boys and girls can see themselves playing the same game as the best players in the world."This is another victory in the evolution of flag football
Flag football has become a suburban staple, with many towns now sanctioning tackle football until kids are in middle school. The thought process behind NFL players engaging in flag football is that they can increase the completion level while decreasing the chances for bodily harm and brain trauma. The NFL's interest in flag football is significant, as they are partnered with the International Federation of American Football to bring flag football to July's World Games, and potentially the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles:
"You tap into all the stuff that feels great about Pro Bowl week, the skills, the helmets off, the engagement and then culminate that, keeping the AFC-NFC construct, in something that's really important, which is flag football and that opportunity to have the best athletes in the NFL out there playing this game that is so much about the future of our sport," said O'Reilly, the league's executive vice president, club business and league events. "It's been an evolution, but coming out of Las Vegas last year, we really focused on how do we reinvent and celebrate our all-stars even better."The fans will still be able to have input on the AFC and NFC rosters via online voting. Unfortunately, for Texan fans, the drought for Texans chosen to attend the annual event will probably last for at least another season or two, maybe longer.
