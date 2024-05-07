DeMeco Ryans on J.J. Watt Possible Return: "I Need Him Now"

However, J.J. Watt also happens to be an outstanding NFL defensive end. Yes, I know he's been retired for over a year, but I will still use the present tense, because my guess is that J.J. Watt, with a couple weeks to shake the rust off, could go get ten sacks next season, and it's the likelihood that we could see this happen that became a much bigger story than the charity softball game.
To refresh, here was Watt answering the question about how tempting it is to return to football, asked to him by Brandon Scott, my colleague at SportsRadio 610:
So J.J. Watt has left the door open. That is absolutely not a "NO" from J.J. Now, fast forward to the Texans annual charity golf tournament on Monday, and here was DeMeco Ryans when asked what the circumstance would need to be for him to ask Watt to return:
I asked J.J. Watt how he resists the temptation to return to football, especially given the Texans’ rise. His answer was interesting.— B.Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) May 4, 2024
Watt told DeMeco Ryans he’s still training and is ready if he absolutely needs it. pic.twitter.com/Z3gbfqjOA1
"I NEED HIM NOW." It doesn't get much clearer than that. That's not just the absence of a "No" that Watt's answer was. That is a resounding "YES." Also, it's the correct answer.
#Texans HC DeMeco Ryans exchange with the media today on J.J. Watt saying Saturday that if DeMeco needs him to play DeMeco can call him.— Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) May 6, 2024
DeMeco: “I need him now! Anytime JJ Watt’s ready to go, I’m ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/yerBDO37hw
Even GM Nick Caserio, who is among the most tight lipped and measured people you'll meet when it comes to things ike this, refrained from closing the door on a Watt return, when Caserio was on the "Pat McAfee Show" last week:
“I’m not going to speak for him about what he wants to do relative to playing football, I’ll let him disclose that on your show…It’s very early, it’s May, the season doesn’t start until September and then you’ll look at players the end of October, November case by case. Between him and Brady, we’ll see who jumps back in first.” – Nick Caserio, The Pat McAfee ShowI sense that this story is not over yet, and a 2024 Texans season that already is shaping up to be the most interest8ing in team history, gets even more juicier!
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.