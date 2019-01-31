Weekend Weather: Spring Invades Winter

The first part of the week was rather chilly with temperatures staying mostly in the 50s and clouds building in towards the middle of the week. While other parts of the country are dealing with a polar vortex and plummeting temperatures, we are about to get decidedly warmer around here.

First, we should simply count our blessings. Instead of defending against frost bite in -40 degree weather, we'll be basking in shorts and T-shirts. But, if you were hoping for sunshine, you're out of luck.