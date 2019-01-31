 


4
Pretty gloomy conditions all weekend for Houston.EXPAND
Pretty gloomy conditions all weekend for Houston.
Photo by Hitoshi Taguchi via Flickr

Weekend Weather: Spring Invades Winter

Jeff Balke | January 31, 2019 | 5:00am
The first part of the week was rather chilly with temperatures staying mostly in the 50s and clouds building in towards the middle of the week. While other parts of the country are dealing with a polar vortex and plummeting temperatures, we are about to get decidedly warmer around here.

First, we should simply count our blessings. Instead of defending against frost bite in -40 degree weather, we'll be basking in shorts and T-shirts. But, if you were hoping for sunshine, you're out of luck.

Thursday will be cloudy and mostly gray. A low pressure system will move through between Thursday and Friday bringing an increased chance of rain, but mostly along the coast. The farther inland you are, the less likely you'll see ay rain. Temperatures Thursday will reach the mid 60s.

On Friday, the same pattern will persist, but we could see temperatures hit 70 degrees. That's pretty warm for early February even in Houston.

Getting into the heart of the weekend, you're looking at much of the same but even warmer. With a 30 percent chance of rain, there's an opportunity for showers both days, but nothing significant. Mostly, it will just be cloudy and kind of gross. But with a high on Saturday in the low to mid 70s and highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s, it's going to feel more like March than February.

In fact, looking ahead to next week, we could get close to 80 degrees early in the week before our next cold front. Imagine what folks in Minnesota would say to 80-degree weather right now. If they had any sense, they'd move here and enjoy the patio weather with the rest of us.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

